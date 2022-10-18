Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Govt Must Control Spending To Get A Grip On Inflation

Tuesday, 18 October 2022, 10:46 am
Press Release: New Zealand Taxpayers' Union

“A drop of 0.1% in annual inflation rate is nothing to write home about. Inflation of 7.2% is still far too high and causing significant hardship for New Zealanders,” Taxpayers’ Union Campaigns Manager Callum Purves says.

"Of concern is that while there has been a small drop in the annual figure, quarterly inflation numbers are up 0.5% which indicates we are not out of the woods in the slightest.

“While Kiwis struggle under the cost of living crisis and the practical implications of such high inflation, the Government should keep their heads down and focus on reducing wasteful spending, which would allow for some tax relief to alleviate pressure on families.

“We will reserve celebration until we see a return to the 1-3% sweet spot that the Reserve Bank is expected to maintain.”
 

New Zealand Taxpayers' Union

New Zealand Taxpayers' Union

New Zealand's grassroots campaign for lower taxes and less government waste

The New Zealand Taxpayers' Union is an independent activist group, dedicated to being the voice for Kiwi taxpayers in the corridors of power. It's here to fight government waste and make sure New Zealanders get value for money from their tax dollar. New Zealanders are invited to join and donate at http://taxpayers.org.nz

