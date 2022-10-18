Govt Must Control Spending To Get A Grip On Inflation
Tuesday, 18 October 2022, 10:46 am
Press Release: New Zealand Taxpayers' Union
“A drop of 0.1% in annual inflation rate is nothing to
write home about. Inflation of 7.2% is still far too high
and causing significant hardship for New Zealanders,”
Taxpayers’ Union Campaigns Manager Callum Purves
says.
"Of concern is that while there has been a small
drop in the annual figure, quarterly inflation numbers are
up 0.5% which indicates we are not out of the woods in the
slightest.
“While Kiwis struggle under the cost of
living crisis and the practical implications of such high
inflation, the Government should keep their heads down and
focus on reducing wasteful spending, which would allow for
some tax relief to alleviate pressure on
families.
“We will reserve celebration until we see
a return to the 1-3% sweet spot that the Reserve Bank is
expected to
maintain.”
New Zealand's grassroots campaign for lower taxes and less government waste
The New Zealand Taxpayers' Union is an independent activist group, dedicated to being the voice for Kiwi taxpayers in the corridors of power. It's here to fight government waste and make sure New Zealanders get value for money from their tax dollar. New Zealanders are invited to join and donate at http://taxpayers.org.nz
