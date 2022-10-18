Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Auditor's General's 2021/22 Annual Report, Blog Post Published

Tuesday, 18 October 2022, 1:46 pm
Press Release: Office of the Auditor-General

We've published our Annual report 2021/22 on our website.

The past year reinforced, more than most, the importance of our work as the independent watchdog on the use of public resources. Our performance audits, inquiries, and good practice materials have supplemented our core audit role to help maintain trust and confidence in the public sector in another challenging year – both for the public sector and for the Office.

Parliament continues to value our advice and support in their role of holding the public sector to account for its performance.

This report also spells out the challenges we have faced. The ongoing global auditor shortage, and border restrictions in response to the pandemic, continued to affect our ability to complete all audits within statutory deadlines. Omicron also affected our staff and the staff of public organisations we work with. Despite these and other challenges, we completed 88% of the audits for large public organisations on time. We are actively addressing both the short-term issues from the auditor shortage and the long-term issues facing public sector auditing.

This annual report has also incorporated changes to the way we are reporting our own performance, including using a digital-first approach designed to assist readers of the report. This reflects our recent good practice guidance in this area and is one aspect of the report that we will continue to develop in the future.

Report from Parliamentary Commissioner for the Environment reinforces need for effective public accountability

In a new report, the Parliamentary Commissioner for the Environment has called for improved public accountability to get better outcomes for the environment.

In conjunction with the release of this report, Auditor-General John Ryan has written about the relationship between effective public accountability, outcomes, and trust and confidence.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Office of the Auditor-General on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Why Rugby May Be A Health Risk


While it is old news that the men who play top level rugby union are a heavier (and taller) lot than they used to be, the details can still be illuminating. Here, for example, are the comparative heights and weights of the All Blacks who played in the first test against South Africa in 1960, and the All Blacks who lined up in the first test against South Africa earlier this year. The 1960 statistics have been taken from Noel Holmes’ book Trek Out Of Trouble...
More>>



 
 

Government: Australia And New Zealand Reaffirm Defence Relationship
Minister of Defence Peeni Henare departs for Australia tomorrow to meet with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence Richard Marles to discuss defence co-operation and security in the region... More>>


Luxon: Barbara Kuriger Resigns Portfolios
Last night, I accepted Taranaki-King Country MP Barbara Kuriger’s resignation from her portfolios of Agriculture, Biosecurity and Food Safety. I have become aware that Ms Kuriger and her family are involved in a personal dispute... More>>


Nurses Organisation: Primary Health Care Nurses To Strike For Pay Parity
Nurses working across the Primary Health Care sector have overwhelmingly voted to strike for four hours (10am-2pm) on 27 October in three separate ballots. The strikes are the result of employers’ inability to deliver Pay Parity... More>>




Winston Peters: Enough Of Failure
It’s a personal inspiration to join you all here this afternoon in Christchurch – and to be part of the 29th New Zealand First Party Conference. As we said this time last year, in Auckland, New Zealand First would be a Phoenix, rising from the ashes... More>>


Office Of The Speaker: Review Of Parliamentary Workplace Culture Improvements Announced
A review of the improvements to the parliamentary workplace culture over the past three years has been announced by the Speaker of the House of Representatives. In 2019, Parliament commissioned the Independent External Review... More>>

Statistics: Latest State Of The Marine Environment Report Released
A sobering picture of the current state and future prospects of Aotearoa New Zealand’s marine environment is detailed in a new report released today. Our marine environment 2022, jointly produced by the Ministry for the Environment and Stats NZ... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 