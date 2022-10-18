Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Working People Celebrate Progress Of Fair Pay Bill

Tuesday, 18 October 2022, 4:13 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Council of Trade Unions

Unions and working people across Aotearoa New Zealand are celebrating the progress of the Fair Pay Agreements Bill ahead of its second reading today.

Workplace Relations Minister Michael Wood held an event beside Parliament to celebrate the Bill’s progress.

The event was attended by the New Zealand Council of Trade Unions, E tū, Unite, First, NZEI Te Riu Roa, Public Services Association, Maritime Union, Post Primary Teachers' Association, Amalgamated Workers Union NZ, and Tramways Union.

NZCTU President Richard Wagstaff said the Bill represented a new era for workers’ rights.

“We need to introduce a new industry floor – like most other countries have. We need to protect working people from being pitted against each other. Businesses in New Zealand are addicted to cheap labour and addicted to a business model that harms workers.”

“That is about to change”

Workplace Relations Minister Michael Wood said Fair Pay Agreements were about valuing the work that people do in Aotearoa.

“Everything that’s produced in country - it requires the employer and employee to come together. It is only fair that workers are at the table in this discussion.”

Speaking to the workers at the event, Wood said “we need to ensure that what you do is once again valued. We’re turning back on 30 years of people being left out of the system.”

Working people from various unions spoke about how this Bill would change their lives.

Fast-food worker and Unite union member Henry Stephenson said his day-to-day life was about surviving a race to the bottom.

“Long hours for low pay do not produce happy or productive members of society.”

Security worker and E tū member Rosey Ngakopu said FPAs represented an opportunity for workers to create better lives for themselves.

“I believe FPAs will reset a lot of the industry issues that we face.”

ECE teacher and NZEI member Catherine Vaughan said an FPA was desperately needed in her sector.

“This crisis directly affects our tamariki. We all deserve to be valued equally. FPAS will help make this a reality.”

Bus driver and Tramways Union member Morris Dawson said that working people must stand together.

“As shift workers we need downtime, and time with our families. Overwork becomes a safety issue for bus drivers.”

The Fair Pay Agreement Bill is expected to pass its second reading in Parliament this afternoon.

© Scoop Media

New Zealand Council of Trade Unions

NZCTU

Te Kauae Kaimahi

The New Zealand Council of Trade Unions Te Kauae Kaimahi brings together over 350,000 New Zealand union members in 40 affiliated unions. We are the united voice for working people and their families in New Zealand.

Contact New Zealand Council of Trade Unions

 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Why Rugby May Be A Health Risk


While it is old news that the men who play top level rugby union are a heavier (and taller) lot than they used to be, the details can still be illuminating. Here, for example, are the comparative heights and weights of the All Blacks who played in the first test against South Africa in 1960, and the All Blacks who lined up in the first test against South Africa earlier this year. The 1960 statistics have been taken from Noel Holmes’ book Trek Out Of Trouble...
More>>



 
 

Government: Extraordinary COVID-19 Powers To Be Wound Down
The Government is winding down the extraordinary powers used to fight COVID-19 through the emergency phase of the response while retaining a small number of baseline measures to contain the spread of the virus... More>>
Government: Australia And New Zealand Reaffirm Defence Relationship
Minister of Defence Peeni Henare departs for Australia tomorrow to meet with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence Richard Marles to discuss defence co-operation and security in the region... More>>


Luxon: Barbara Kuriger Resigns Portfolios
Last night, I accepted Taranaki-King Country MP Barbara Kuriger’s resignation from her portfolios of Agriculture, Biosecurity and Food Safety. I have become aware that Ms Kuriger and her family are involved in a personal dispute... More>>


National: Inflation Figures Far Worse Than Expected
Inflation has become embedded into the economy on Labour’s watch, with prices rising faster than anyone expected, says National’s Finance spokesperson Nicola Willis... More>>



Winston Peters: Enough Of Failure
It’s a personal inspiration to join you all here this afternoon in Christchurch – and to be part of the 29th New Zealand First Party Conference. As we said this time last year, in Auckland, New Zealand First would be a Phoenix, rising from the ashes... More>>


Office Of The Speaker: Review Of Parliamentary Workplace Culture Improvements Announced
A review of the improvements to the parliamentary workplace culture over the past three years has been announced by the Speaker of the House of Representatives. In 2019, Parliament commissioned the Independent External Review... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 