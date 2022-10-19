Secondary Teachers Pencil In Paid Union Meetings

Secondary teachers are planning to hold two-hour paid union meetings around the country at the end of November to decide the next steps in their collective agreement negotiations.



“We have been in talks with the Ministry of Education for months and we have a few more days scheduled over the next few weeks, so we expect the Ministry

will present us with an offer within the next month or so.



“Whether it’s a good or bad offer – and we really hope it is an acceptable one - members will need to meet to decide where we go to from here,” says Chris Abercrombie,

PPTA Te Wehengarua junior vice president.



Chris Abercrombie says secondary teachers hoped the Ministry offer would help address the worsening shortage of secondary teachers around the country.

“Principals are telling us they are finding it increasingly difficult to fill positions in a range of subjects. The lack of specialist subject teachers is short changing rangatahi and their futures.



“The kinds of knowledge, skills and attributes that secondary teachers have are highly sought after, so secondary teachers’ salaries and work life balance must be able to

attract the best graduates into the profession and keep them there.”



PPTA Te Wehengarua is also claiming an increase in the number of guidance counsellors in secondary schools to help look out for and after students who are struggling.

“Many of our rangatahi are facing huge challenges – poverty, family violence, anxiety about the future in an uncertain world. Teachers are trying to help them learn and achieve

so they can have the best life choices, as well as help them navigate their way through a range of personal and mental health issues.

We need professionally trained and skilled staff to do this vital work.”



“We are hoping the Ministry of Education will show us it has really listened over the last few months by presenting us with an offer which will help make

secondary teaching a well paid, attractive career.”

New Zealand employment law allows every union to have two paid union meetings each year during normal working hours. During the time of the meeting, students will be sent home. Those who are unable to be at home will be supervised at school.

© Scoop Media