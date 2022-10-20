MindTheGap Welcomes Government Announcement – But Urges Pace

MindTheGap campaigners have welcomed today’s announcement that the Government is setting up an advisory group to consider pay gap transparency as a first step.

But the founders say the Government must move fast to implement mandatory reporting of pay gaps.

“This is an important first step towards establishing a mandatory pay transparency system that will make a real difference to the lives of New Zealand women and our ethnic communities,” says co-founder Jo Cribb.

“But it will be important that the work is completed quickly so we can get on with making the changes New Zealand needs.”

Dr Cribb says the Government can be assured that New Zealanders are supportive of a change in legislation.

“Businesses have led the way by registering their pay gap reporting. We have presented a petition signed by almost 9000 people, we have a poll that shows 75% of kiwis want mandatory reporting. Charities and Unions have told us how urgent this is.”

‘We know mandatory reporting works – we’ve seen its success in the public sector. We look forward to the outcome of the advisory group to be expedited quickly.”

This news follows the Government’s decision to accept the recommendations of a select committee enquiry which recommended a regime of mandatory pay transparency to close gender and ethnic pay gaps”

