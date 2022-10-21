Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Mayor And Auckland Central MP To Seek Quick Wins For City Centre

Friday, 21 October 2022, 9:52 am
Press Release: Office of the Mayor of Auckland

Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown met this morning with Auckland Central and Green Party MP Chlöe Swarbrick.

The two walked to work together via Karangahape Road before an hour-long meeting in Mr Brown’s office that was “constructive, friendly and business-like”.

Ms Swarbrick congratulated Mr Brown on his election and Mr Brown thanked Ms Swarbrick for her strong support for his initiative to return land currently being used by Ports of Auckland for used-car imports to public use.

They agreed the port land should remain in public ownership in perpetuity with a clear plan and timeline to move it to its highest and best use based on environmental, social, cultural and economic measures.

Mr Brown and Ms Swarbrick committed to work together on immediate steps to improve safety and vibrancy in Auckland’s City Centre.

Among the immediate “low-hanging fruit” suggested by Ms Swarbrick for the City Centre were:

  • Support for Māori Wardens (including a city centre base at Myer’s Park) community engagement and Heart of the City and City Missions’ Street Guardians programme
  • Urgent public toilet strategy and resourcing
  • One-stop, single-contact point for people experiencing or concerned about those experiencing homelessness
  • Revitalising public space and providing night-time food options by removing barriers to food truck licences (the opposite of recent experiences with The White Lady)

Mr Brown will follow up on these issues with the relevant agencies and officials today.

Mr Brown and Ms Swarbrick discussed the economic and financial outlook for Aucklanders. Mr Brown emphasised that both central and local government had to trim unnecessary spending to reduce the pressure on households. Ms Swarbrick urged Mr Brown to get on with implementing the decade-overdue City Centre Masterplan and support density done well.

On climate change, Ms Swarbrick urged Mr Brown to support initiatives to reduce Auckland’s greenhouse gas emissions faster than central government’s targets and to maintain and enhance investment in public transport, cycleways and pedestrianisation. Mr Brown said Auckland Council was already investing significantly in climate-change mitigation and would need support from central government on climate-change adaptation.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Office of the Mayor of Auckland on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Why Wages And Jobs Shouldn’t Be Inflation Cannon Fodder


Hearing Don Brash being wheeled out on RNZ as an expert on taming inflation must have caused whiplash among some listeners. Contrary to myth, Brash‘s track record is definitely not one to emulate. In reality, he took up the reins at the RBNZ in September 1988 long after the dreaded 1980s wage/price inflation spiral was over. (Inflation was running at only 6.3% in the calendar year 1988 and 5.7% a year later. Yesterday, inflation was way higher, at 7.2%.)...
More>>



 
 

Nicola Willis: Doing Good, Better: A New Approach For New Zealanders In The Greatest Need
Thank you to the Victoria University School of Government for hosting this lecture today. I was a first-year student at this university 23 years ago. It’s an honour to return on the other side of the lectern, even if just for an hour. I appreciate... More>>


Government: Extraordinary COVID-19 Powers To Be Wound Down
The Government is winding down the extraordinary powers used to fight COVID-19 through the emergency phase of the response while retaining a small number of baseline measures to contain the spread of the virus... More>>
Government: Australia And New Zealand Reaffirm Defence Relationship
Minister of Defence Peeni Henare departs for Australia tomorrow to meet with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence Richard Marles to discuss defence co-operation and security in the region... More>>

National: Inflation Figures Far Worse Than Expected
Inflation has become embedded into the economy on Labour’s watch, with prices rising faster than anyone expected, says National’s Finance spokesperson Nicola Willis... More>>



Winston Peters: Enough Of Failure
It’s a personal inspiration to join you all here this afternoon in Christchurch – and to be part of the 29th New Zealand First Party Conference. As we said this time last year, in Auckland, New Zealand First would be a Phoenix, rising from the ashes... More>>


Office Of The Speaker: Review Of Parliamentary Workplace Culture Improvements Announced
A review of the improvements to the parliamentary workplace culture over the past three years has been announced by the Speaker of the House of Representatives. In 2019, Parliament commissioned the Independent External Review... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 