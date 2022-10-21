Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Sustainable Development In The Wake Of COVID-19 To Be Discussed At 30th Annual Meeting Of Asia-Pacific Parliament Forum

Friday, 21 October 2022, 9:53 am
Press Release: Office of the Speaker

Parliamentarians from New Zealand will join their counterparts from the Asia-Pacific region to share experiences about pandemic responses and discuss ways to refocus on national development in a world with COVID-19.

The cross-party delegation of Members of Parliament is heading to Bangkok, Thailand on 25 October for the 30th Annual Meeting of the Asia-Pacific Parliament Forum (APPF). New Zealand is a founding member of APPF and member of the APPF Executive Committee, representing the Pacific region.

The delegation will be led by Teanau Tuiono MP, the APPF New Zealand Chairperson, and includes Shanan Halbert MP, and Terisa Ngobi MP.

Speaker of the House of Representatives Rt Hon Adrian Rurawhe said the 30th APPF Annual Meeting “provides an excellent opportunity for New Zealand to raise key issues for the Pacific in an international forum and further understand Asia-Pacific matters”.

The theme of the 30th Annual Meeting of the APPF is ‘Parliaments and the Post-COVID-19 Sustainable Development’. It aims to encourage discussion about the challenges parliaments are facing as a result of COVID-19 and assess its effect on national development and progress towards the sustainable development goals.

The meeting includes working groups focussed on issues concerning women parliamentarians, political, security, economic, and trade matters, and cooperation in the Asia-Pacific Region.

While attending the APPF, members will also engage in several bilateral meetings with other parliaments in attendance to strengthen relations and discuss APPF resolutions.

