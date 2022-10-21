P.A.C.I.F.I.C.A. Inc Launches Wellbeing Survey

P.A.C.I.F.I.C.A. Inc has launched its first online survey to capture Pasifika women and girls’ voices on identity, language, strengths, and future aspirations. The survey responses will allow PACIFICA Inc to articulate its own perspectives on issues that are significant to Pasifika and with Pasifika voices.

In 2021, P.A.C.I.F.I.C.A. Inc was granted ECOSOC status by the United Nations to have a speaking voice at its Economic and Social Council. P.A.C.I.F.I.C.A Inc is the first Pacific peoples’ organisation from Aotearoa to be awarded this honour.

By February 2023, PACIFICA aims to publish a report that describes the physical, mental, family and spiritual health of Pasifika women and girls in Aotearoa, New Zealand. What will make this report unique to other reports is that it will provide documentation of the voices of Pasifika women and girls as recorded by PACIFICA members. The report will be written by Pasifika women, with Pasifika women and for Pasifika women and their families. A copy of the report will be sent to the United Nations as part of PACIFICA Inc's ECOSOC status in 2023.

The survey is at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/LF7XKD7 and is live until 21 November 2022.

