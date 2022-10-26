Rising Cost Of Housing And Food Prices Leads To Higher Inflation For Households

Increasing prices were widely felt across all household groups in the September 2022 quarter, Stats NZ said today.

The cost of living for the average household, (as measured by the household living-costs price indexes) increased by 7.7 percent in the September 2022 quarter when compared with the September 2021 quarter. All household groups faced their highest or equal-highest annual cost-of-living increase since the series began in 2008.

Inflation experienced from the September 2021 quarter to the September 2022 quarter:

all households was 7.7 percent

beneficiary was 6.5 percent

Māori was 7.7 percent

superannuitant was 6.8 percent

highest-spending households was 8.8 percent

lowest-spending households was 6.5 percent.

