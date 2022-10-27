Restore Passenger Rail Supporters Deliver Submission To Parliament From Motorway Signage Gantry

This morning, Restore Passenger Rail supporters are delivering their submission to the Transport and Infrastructure Select Committee by Zoom from the top of a signage gantry above the Johnsonville Motorway, at the end of Disraeli Street.

Three Restore Passenger Rail supporters, including select committee submitter Phoebe Wright, are on the gantry above the Johnsonville motorway holding a banner saying “Michael Wood We Need to Talk”.

“We’re speaking to the committee from a signage gantry rather than a comfortable meeting room, to wake the government up to the urgent need for climate action. This select committee's brief is too narrow and too slow. The current NZ Rail Plan still focuses on freight and tourism, once again putting passengers in the back seat.” said spokesperson Rosemary Penwarden from near the overhead signage gantry. "We need the Minister of Transport to commit to restoring an affordable nationwide passenger rail system."

Hon Michael Wood, Minister of Transport, last week urged Restore Passenger Rail supporters to "engage constructively", but has yet to respond to their email requests to meet with him.

“What is more constructive than sounding the alarm when your house is on fire? The window to a liveable future is closing. People like us have been sounding the alarm for decades, and been ignored.

"Emissions continue to rise while you in parliament - you decision makers with the power to make the changes we need - are not fulfilling your duty of care to all New Zealanders. This is a dangerous act of utter neglect.”

“Transport emissions, the fastest growing contributor to New Zealand’s emissions, can be solved. An affordable, accessible nationwide passenger rail system is part of the solution. The tracks are there. Restoring passenger rail will reduce emissions, reduce the cost of living for struggling New Zealanders, create jobs and bring people together. Restoring passenger rail is a no-brainer."

The Restore Passenger Rail campaign was officially launched on Tuesday 27 September when campaigners delivered the ultimatum to a number of MPs outside the Parliamentary Library. This is their third week of blocking traffic in the capital.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres said last month “The fossil fuel industry is killing us and leaders are out of step with their people, who are crying out for urgent climate action.”

"Actions, not words, matter now. Actions, not words, determine this government’s legitimacy,” said Penwarden. “Therefore, until you commit to the basic step of restoring a nationwide passenger rail service, we declare the motorways of New Zealand to be legitimate sites of peaceful nonviolent civil resistance. Michael Wood, we need to talk.”

