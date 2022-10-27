Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Restore Passenger Rail Supporters Deliver Submission To Parliament From Motorway Signage Gantry

Thursday, 27 October 2022, 10:45 am
Press Release: Restore Passenger Rail

This morning, Restore Passenger Rail supporters are delivering their submission to the Transport and Infrastructure Select Committee by Zoom from the top of a signage gantry above the Johnsonville Motorway, at the end of Disraeli Street.

Three Restore Passenger Rail supporters, including select committee submitter Phoebe Wright, are on the gantry above the Johnsonville motorway holding a banner saying “Michael Wood We Need to Talk”.

“We’re speaking to the committee from a signage gantry rather than a comfortable meeting room, to wake the government up to the urgent need for climate action. This select committee's brief is too narrow and too slow. The current NZ Rail Plan still focuses on freight and tourism, once again putting passengers in the back seat.” said spokesperson Rosemary Penwarden from near the overhead signage gantry. "We need the Minister of Transport to commit to restoring an affordable nationwide passenger rail system."

Hon Michael Wood, Minister of Transport, last week urged Restore Passenger Rail supporters to "engage constructively", but has yet to respond to their email requests to meet with him.

“What is more constructive than sounding the alarm when your house is on fire? The window to a liveable future is closing. People like us have been sounding the alarm for decades, and been ignored.

"Emissions continue to rise while you in parliament - you decision makers with the power to make the changes we need - are not fulfilling your duty of care to all New Zealanders. This is a dangerous act of utter neglect.”

“Transport emissions, the fastest growing contributor to New Zealand’s emissions, can be solved. An affordable, accessible nationwide passenger rail system is part of the solution. The tracks are there. Restoring passenger rail will reduce emissions, reduce the cost of living for struggling New Zealanders, create jobs and bring people together. Restoring passenger rail is a no-brainer."

The Restore Passenger Rail campaign was officially launched on Tuesday 27 September when campaigners delivered the ultimatum to a number of MPs outside the Parliamentary Library. This is their third week of blocking traffic in the capital.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres said last month “The fossil fuel industry is killing us and leaders are out of step with their people, who are crying out for urgent climate action.”

"Actions, not words, matter now. Actions, not words, determine this government’s legitimacy,” said Penwarden. “Therefore, until you commit to the basic step of restoring a nationwide passenger rail service, we declare the motorways of New Zealand to be legitimate sites of peaceful nonviolent civil resistance. Michael Wood, we need to talk.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Restore Passenger Rail on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Britain’s Latest Prime Minister Du Jour

Rishi Sunak has vowed to unite his party and the country. Given the rightwards drift of the Conservative Party since David Cameron and Brexit, those two goals are bound to be contradictory. Especially since Sunak has no democratic mandate for the tough medicine that he says he’ll soon have to deliver. For the good of the British people, of course...
More>>



 
 


Government: Acting PM Congratulates New United Kingdom PM
Acting Prime Minister Grant Robertson has congratulated Rishi Sunak on his appointment as Conservative Party leader and Prime Minister of the United Kingdom... More>>

National: Emergency Department Wait Times Worst On Record
As another tragic Emergency Department story hits headlines, the latest figures released this week show that emergency department wait times are some of the worst on record, National’s Health spokesperson Dr Shane Reti says... More>>


New Zealand First: Peter’s Action Against Speaker “Justified” With Ruling
The Wellington High Court has released a ruling stating that Trevor Mallard in his role as Speaker was unreasonable, irrational, and unjustified in trespassing me from parliament... More>>


Greens: Call For Sanctions On Iranian Regime
The Green Party is calling for Aotearoa New Zealand to follow the EU, UK, and Canada by imposing sanctions and restrictions on the organisations and people responsible for ongoing human rights abuses in Iran... More>>



Te Pati Maori: Call For Mandatory Reporting, Accountability After Death Of Malachi Subecz
Te Pāti Māori are demanding accountability and mandatory reporting of abuse across all agencies responsible for the care of tamariki, following the “litany of failures” that led to death of five-year-old Malachi Subecz... More>>

National: Inflation Figures Far Worse Than Expected
Inflation has become embedded into the economy on Labour’s watch, with prices rising faster than anyone expected, says National’s Finance spokesperson Nicola Willis... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 