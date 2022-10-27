Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Fair Pay Agreements Welcomed

Thursday, 27 October 2022, 10:49 am
Press Release: NZ Council of Christian Social Services

The New Zealand Council of Christian Social Services (NZCCSS) joins many others welcoming the passing of the Fair Pay Agreement Bill.

NZCCSS Kaiwhakahaere |Executive Officer Nikki Hurst says that the Bill will mean a real chance for adequate pay for workers, going a long way to addressing decades of underpayment. “Every day NZCCSS’s 230 members across the motu see the impact that low rates of pay cause in families. They also see the impact on people’s wellbeing, feeling so undervalued.”

While the Fair Pay Agreement process outlined will apply to all, NZCCSS is heartened at the clear commitment to begin with some of Aotearoa’s lowest paid, most undervalued workforces – cleaners, supermarket workers, hospitality and others.

“These workforces have been persistently trapped in a race-to-the-bottom, low wage environment since 1991, most subsisting on the lowest bar legally possible – the minimum wage. Advocacy to ensure even a living wage has not worked, and it seems clear that the only way change will occur is through legislation.

“We’re encouraged that the Government is acknowledging the role of workers in the economy. There is a clear reason why Australia holds an enduring attraction economically for New Zealand workers – it’s their rates of pay. Those far higher rates for the same work result from a strong, legislatively empowered workforce.”

Hurst says that while Fair Pay Agreements may take time to roll out, it will be worth the wait. She also observes a real chance to see changes in the need for government subsidies.

“Take, for example, a supermarket worker. We’re now all keenly aware of how essential they are. And yet, while supermarkets continue to make record profits, workers continue to need childcare subsidies, accommodation supplements and high levels of working for families.

“All workers deserve to receive pay that provides them with dignity, not pay that requires them to then rely on the State to meet their whānau’s basic needs. Fair Pay Agreements have the potential to create real change and equity for our national workforce.”

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from NZ Council of Christian Social Services on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Britain’s Latest Prime Minister Du Jour

Rishi Sunak has vowed to unite his party and the country. Given the rightwards drift of the Conservative Party since David Cameron and Brexit, those two goals are bound to be contradictory. Especially since Sunak has no democratic mandate for the tough medicine that he says he’ll soon have to deliver. For the good of the British people, of course...
More>>



 
 


Government: Acting PM Congratulates New United Kingdom PM
Acting Prime Minister Grant Robertson has congratulated Rishi Sunak on his appointment as Conservative Party leader and Prime Minister of the United Kingdom... More>>

National: Emergency Department Wait Times Worst On Record
As another tragic Emergency Department story hits headlines, the latest figures released this week show that emergency department wait times are some of the worst on record, National’s Health spokesperson Dr Shane Reti says... More>>


New Zealand First: Peter’s Action Against Speaker “Justified” With Ruling
The Wellington High Court has released a ruling stating that Trevor Mallard in his role as Speaker was unreasonable, irrational, and unjustified in trespassing me from parliament... More>>


Greens: Call For Sanctions On Iranian Regime
The Green Party is calling for Aotearoa New Zealand to follow the EU, UK, and Canada by imposing sanctions and restrictions on the organisations and people responsible for ongoing human rights abuses in Iran... More>>



Te Pati Maori: Call For Mandatory Reporting, Accountability After Death Of Malachi Subecz
Te Pāti Māori are demanding accountability and mandatory reporting of abuse across all agencies responsible for the care of tamariki, following the “litany of failures” that led to death of five-year-old Malachi Subecz... More>>

National: Inflation Figures Far Worse Than Expected
Inflation has become embedded into the economy on Labour’s watch, with prices rising faster than anyone expected, says National’s Finance spokesperson Nicola Willis... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 