Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

NZ Government Lags On Support For Minerals

Thursday, 27 October 2022, 11:50 am
Press Release: Straterra

Yesterday’s Australian Federal Budget allocated more than AU$100 million to critical minerals, leaving New Zealand in its dust, says Straterra CEO Josie Vidal.

"The budget includes AU$50.5 million over four years to establish the Australian Critical Minerals Research and Development Hub, and AU$50 million over three years to fund grants to support early and mid-stage critical minerals projects," Vidal says.

"In making the announcement the Albanese Government said it is accelerating the growth of the critical minerals sector and supporting clean-energy technologies as part of efforts to reach net zero. This money is in addition to $50 million previously committed to six key minerals projects across Australia.

"Meanwhile, the New Zealand Government has been promising to do something about critical minerals since 2019, but we have seen nothing. The contrast between the Australian Government’s support for minerals and the New Zealand Government’s lack of support is stark.

"Australia is acting on research from the energy industry, including the International Energy Agency, and preparing for the massive demands on critical minerals to fuel a low emissions future. They also understand the demands for mined minerals will increase as the infrastructure is built to both mitigate the effects of climate change and to create affordable, accessible, readily available energy sources.

"Australia has signed two international partnerships to develop and secure global supply chains for critical minerals - with the United States in July this year and with Japan this week. They are watching the situation in Ukraine and understand how important it is to shore up supply of the minerals that are going to keep the world running. They are not called critical minerals for nothing.

"At our conference last week Alan Broome, who has 40 years’ experience in the metals mining and energy industries, spoke about the role New Zealand can play in the rise of critical minerals. He stressed the importance of having a plan, as they have in ‘the UK, in Germany, in Japan, in Korea, in the United States - everywhere except here (NZ)’.

"The money the Australian Government is putting into research makes us envious when in New Zealand, crown research agencies are rejecting research and development grants for the minerals sector because they might cause ‘significant adverse public sentiment’. What is more likely to upset the public is when we have no reliable energy supply, or when sea level rise takes out their homes because we don’t have resilient infrastructure. Politicising research is a disturbing trend.

"I know it upsets New Zealanders to think Australia is better than us, but on the move to a low emissions future, they are. They have a plan.

"We are supposed to be innovators, world leaders, punching above our weight - but we are totally missing one of the biggest opportunities in the world, securing supply of critical minerals," Vidal says.

Straterra is the industry association representing New Zealand minerals and mining sector.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Straterra on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Being Rich, White And Detained In Iran


One admirable thing about New Zealanders is that if we blunder into the bush in bad weather without proper food, clothing or a locator beacon, dozens of volunteers will still selflessly go in and do their best to bring us back alive. Ditto if we are a brainless couple who drove into Iran despite all the warnings against doing so. Regardless, the government and our MFAT bureaucrats will still work tirelessly to get us out ASAP, safe and sound. Topher Richwhite and Bridget Thackwray may be bozos, but they’re our bozos...
More>>



 
 


Government: Acting PM Congratulates New United Kingdom PM
Acting Prime Minister Grant Robertson has congratulated Rishi Sunak on his appointment as Conservative Party leader and Prime Minister of the United Kingdom... More>>

National: Emergency Department Wait Times Worst On Record
As another tragic Emergency Department story hits headlines, the latest figures released this week show that emergency department wait times are some of the worst on record, National’s Health spokesperson Dr Shane Reti says... More>>


New Zealand First: Peter’s Action Against Speaker “Justified” With Ruling
The Wellington High Court has released a ruling stating that Trevor Mallard in his role as Speaker was unreasonable, irrational, and unjustified in trespassing me from parliament... More>>


Greens: Call For Sanctions On Iranian Regime
The Green Party is calling for Aotearoa New Zealand to follow the EU, UK, and Canada by imposing sanctions and restrictions on the organisations and people responsible for ongoing human rights abuses in Iran... More>>



Te Pati Maori: Call For Mandatory Reporting, Accountability After Death Of Malachi Subecz
Te Pāti Māori are demanding accountability and mandatory reporting of abuse across all agencies responsible for the care of tamariki, following the “litany of failures” that led to death of five-year-old Malachi Subecz... More>>

National: Inflation Figures Far Worse Than Expected
Inflation has become embedded into the economy on Labour’s watch, with prices rising faster than anyone expected, says National’s Finance spokesperson Nicola Willis... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 