Animal Rights Activists Target Melbourne Cup Day

Melbourne Cup is what we call FuCup Day - horse racing contributes to animal abuse in the name of ‘entertainment’ and ‘tradition’. Coalition for the Protection of Racehorses (CPR) Auckland believe exploitation of the animals needs to END and the public has the right to be informed what really happens behind the scenes.

Quotes attributable to CPR Auckland spokesperson Aya Oba.

"We will be marching the streets in Auckland CBD and the waterfront, where venues will be hosting the race screening. We will carry placards, hand out leaflets, and show undercover footage showing shocking facts about the racing industry.

"We will also have a whip demonstration for people to try to see whipping does really hurt.

"Every year on this day, even in Aotearoa - people use this opportunity to ‘glam up’ and celebrate this event - while innocent animals are facing a high risk of injury and death.

"We protestors will also be dressed up to prove that glamour and real beauty do not require animal abuse. We want to raise awareness and provide facts, so more people can make conscious and kinder choices - by not betting and contributing to the horse racing industry.

"While people are enjoying bubbles and fashion, horses are bubbling from their mouths, running to their deaths. While people are betting, horses are being forced to play Russian Roulette with their lives."

Facts:

9 Deaths (that we know of) and a total of 207 injuries so far this year (as of 12/10/2022) in NZ

139 Death in Australia during the period August 1st 2021 – July 31st 2022

Recent casualties of the Melbourne Cup.- Anthony Van Dyck (2020), Cliffsofmoher (2018), Regal Monarch (2016), Red Cadeaux (2015), Admire Rakti (2014), Araldo (2014), Verema (2013), Rose of Peace (2012)

There is a significant rise in domestic violence on Cup day - with alcohol and gambling creating a high risk for abuse – most commonly by a male perpetrator.

"We will not stop fighting - until all are free" she said.

For more information:

horseracingkills.com

Documentary ‘The Final Race’

https://www.abc.net.au/7.30/the-dark-side-of-the-horse-racing-industry/11614022

NZ ‘Wastage’ estimate

horseracingkills.com/2020/05/19/new-zealand-wastage-estimat

