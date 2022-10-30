Govt Adopts Green Alcohol Harm Solutions

The Greens welcome the Government’s announcement today to remove the special appeals process from Local Alcohol Policies, effectively adopting the first half of Chlöe Swarbrick’s Alcohol Harm Minimisation Bill.

“When communities and the Greens organise to make change happen, we win,” Green Drug Reform Spokesperson, Chlöe Swarbrick, said.

“At a macro level, alcohol is the most harmful drug in this country, legal or illegal. Reducing corporate power so genuine community decisions can be made has been one of the consistent recommendations from reviews and independent experts.

“After more than a year of our campaigning for this specific measure alongside communities across this country - notably, with the explicit support of Councils who represent more than half this country’s population - we welcome the Government’s commitment to act.

“The responsibility doesn’t stop there, because the harm doesn’t stop there. The Government has proven they’ll change the law when the pressure is on. They must also adopt our measures to minimise excessive corporate marketing influence saturating our kids’ lives, particularly through sports.

“Thank you to everyone who’s been fighting this battle for so long. We’ll continue to be right by your side,” says Chlöe Swarbrick.

