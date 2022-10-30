Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Another Green Idea On Public Transport Gets The Govt Go Ahead

Sunday, 30 October 2022, 2:34 pm
Press Release: Green Party

The Government’s announcement today that it will boost bus driver wages once again adopts a long held Green Party commitment on public transport.

“Good public transport is crucial for reducing climate pollution, connecting our communities and making our cities more liveable. We are pleased the Government is finally listening to what bus drivers, unions, and the Green Party have been saying, and boosting the wages of bus drivers,” says the Green Party spokesperson for transport, Julie Anne Genter.

“Fairer wages and better working conditions aren’t just good for bus drivers and their families, they will also help attract new drivers leading to better services and fewer cancellations for people who use the bus to get around.

“This is the second time in recent months that the Government has taken up one of our recommendations on public transport. The first was the commitment to roll out a new public transport model, which will give communities a greater say over how their local transport services are run.

“One of the reasons bus driver wages have been held back for so long is because we’ve been stuck with the National Government’s model for contracting public transport services. Unsurprisingly, National designed a system that mainly benefited private companies - and did not deliver the public transport outcomes or wages our communities deserve.

“We were delighted that the Government finally took note and agreed with us that we needed greater public control. Following that today with the announcement that bus driver pay rates will be boosted shows the benefits of publicly owned transport.

“After years of political pressure from the Greens, we are pleased that the Government is finally rebalancing our public transport system towards the needs of local communities, as well as for people who work on public transport.

“But the need for change doesn’t stop here. We also need the Government to urgently boost funding for regional rail and provide free public transport for everyone.

“Faced with a climate crisis, we must act now to provide frequent and reliable low-carbon alternatives to road transport, to meet a growing population and ensure the safety of those on board.

“With today’s announcement, the Green Party has once again shown that bringing people together to demand change works. With more Green MPs we can build the affordable, clean public transport network New Zealanders deserve,” says Julie Anne Genter.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Green Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Being Rich, White And Detained In Iran


One admirable thing about New Zealanders is that if we blunder into the bush in bad weather without proper food, clothing or a locator beacon, dozens of volunteers will still selflessly go in and do their best to bring us back alive. Ditto if we are a brainless couple who drove into Iran despite all the warnings against doing so. Regardless, the government and our MFAT bureaucrats will still work tirelessly to get us out ASAP, safe and sound. Topher Richwhite and Bridget Thackwray may be bozos, but they’re our bozos...
More>>



 
 


Government: First Nationwide Health Plan To Deliver Healthy Futures For New Zealanders
Health Minister Andrew Little welcomes Te Pae Tata | the Interim New Zealand Health Plan jointly developed by Te Whatu Ora – Health New Zealand and Te Aka Whai Ora – Māori Health Authority... More>>


Government: Historic Day For Everyday Workers As Fair Pay Agreements Bill Passes Third Reading
The Government has delivered on its election promise to support the lifting of incomes and working conditions of everyday kiwis with the passing of the Fair Pay Agreements Bill through Parliament, Workplace Relations and Safety Minister Michael Wood announced today... More>>


Government: Acting PM Congratulates New United Kingdom PM
Acting Prime Minister Grant Robertson has congratulated Rishi Sunak on his appointment as Conservative Party leader and Prime Minister of the United Kingdom... More>>




Future For Local Government: Review Proposes Significant Changes To Strengthen Local Government System
Local government must be revitalised in order for New Zealand communities to thrive, according to a draft report published by the Review into the Future for Local Government... More>>


Te Pati Maori: Govt Must Now Implement Seabed Mining Position Domestically
Te Pāti Māori Co-leader and environment spokesperson Debbie Ngarewa-Packer is celebrating the globally significant decision of the government to support a conditional international moratorium on seabed mining... More>>

Greens: Call For Sanctions On Iranian Regime
The Green Party is calling for Aotearoa New Zealand to follow the EU, UK, and Canada by imposing sanctions and restrictions on the organisations and people responsible for ongoing human rights abuses in Iran... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 