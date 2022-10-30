UN Votes On The US Economic Embargo Of Cuba – Auckland Supporters To Mark 60th Anniversary Of The Cuban Missile Crisis

The Cuban ambassador to New Zealand Edgardo Valdés López will address a public meeting in Auckland on November 3. The meeting coincides with the Nov. 2-3 the U.N. General Assembly debate and vote on the resolution against “the U.S. economic, commercial and financial embargo against Cuba.” The assembly has approved such a motion 29 times in a row, calling on Washington to lift the sanctions.

The meeting is organised to mark The 60th Anniversary of the Cuban Missile Crisis and to tell the Cuban story. In October 1962, during what is widely known as the Cuban Missile Crisis, Washington pushed the world to the precipice of nuclear war. Most commentators have focussed on the Cold War brinkmanship engineered by Washington and Moscow. Rarely has the point of view of the Cuban people and their revolutionary government been told.

Event details: 6pm, Thursday, November 3rd, Unite Union, 6A Western Springs Rd, Kingsland, Auckland.

Event organiser: Auckland Cuba Friendship Society.

