Auditor-General’s Library Procurement Finding Welcomed By City Council

Wellington City Council Chief Executive Barbara McKerrow has welcomed the conclusions drawn by the Office of the Auditor-General (OAG) following its investigation into the Council’s procurement practises relating to the rebuild of Te Matapihi Wellington Central Library.

The OAG started its investigation in 2021 after a complaint from former Member of Parliament Chris Finlayson.

Ms McKerrow says the OAG has found no fault with the Council’s decisions and practises used in the procurement of structural engineering services relating to the $180 million restrengthening and revitalisation of the central library.

To the contrary, in a letter to the Council, the OAG stated that “the Council took appropriate steps to consider the solution it wanted for strengthening the library, engaged the market about how that solution might be delivered, selected the provider to deliver that solution, and made that selection in line with the [Government Procurement] Rules. That is good practice.”

Ms McKerrow said: “I am very pleased that, after conducting a thorough investigation, the OAG has concluded that my staff were diligent and professional in their decision making relating to the choice of strengthening solution for the building. This included the extensive work they did to review a strengthening proposal submitted by engineering consultant Beca.

“I thank my staff who have provided extensive information to the OAG and met with the OAG’s investigators while at the same time working hard to progress the Te Matapihi project.

“I’m pleased to say that the serious work to base-isolate the library building has already started and that we’re expecting our much-loved and transformed library to be reopened in early 2026.

https://img.scoop.co.nz/media/pdfs/2210/OAG_Letter_to_WCC_oct22.pdf

© Scoop Media

