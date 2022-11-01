Multi-unit Homes Keep Consents High

There were 50,732 homes consented in the year ended September 2022, up 7.0 percent from the year ended September 2021, Stats NZ said today.

“Multi-unit homes accounted for 55 percent of new homes consented in the year ended September 2022, rising from 46 percent in the year ended September 2021”, construction and property statistics manager Michael Heslop said.

Multi-unit homes include townhouses, flats, apartments, and retirement village units.

