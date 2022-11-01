Multi-unit Homes Keep Consents High
Tuesday, 1 November 2022, 10:49 am
Press Release: Statistics New Zealand
There were 50,732 homes consented in the year ended
September 2022, up 7.0 percent from the year ended September
2021, Stats NZ said today.
“Multi-unit homes
accounted for 55 percent of new homes consented in the year
ended September 2022, rising from 46 percent in the year
ended September 2021”, construction and property
statistics manager Michael Heslop said.
Multi-unit
homes include townhouses, flats, apartments, and retirement
village units.
