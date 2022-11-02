Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Nats Tax Plan Would Rob The Poor To Pay The Rich (again)

Wednesday, 2 November 2022, 12:51 pm
Press Release: FIRST Union

Research released today by the Council of Trade Unions (CTU) shows the opposition National Party’s headline tax policy - a key component of their response to the cost of living crisis - would widen inequality with luxurious tax cuts for the rich, despite "embarrassment" for some National Party MPs who have seen the consequences of comparative underinvestment in their communities.

"The National Party would not only squander about $11bn of tax revenue over three years, but those cuts would give ten times as much money to wealthy New Zealanders as they do to lower and middle-income earners," said Edward Miller, FIRST Union researcher and policy analyst.

"They’re luxurious, high-end tax cuts available only to the very wealthiest New Zealanders, the kind that might consider donating to the National Party's 2023 election campaign."

"Minimum wage workers are supposed to be seduced by two or three extra dollars per week but the infrastructure that serves them - our schools, hospitals, communities - will fall back into decline as the Thatcherite fever dream resumes."

Meanwhile, new National Party candidate for Rangitata, James Meagher, told Stuff last week that it was "quite embarrassing" that his last pay rise was likely more than what his mother - a supermarket worker - earns, which, in his words, "really says a lot about how we value people in society."

"It’s refreshing to hear this kind of honesty from a politician, but frustrating that nonetheless his Party has campaigned vociferously to shut down Fair Pay Agreements, which would significantly improve the working lives of people like his mother," said Mr Miller.

"We need ambitious thinking in 2023 that measures up to the challenges we face as a country - growing inequality, a climate crisis and a rapidly changing world - not more 1980s re-makes and economic policies that pit people against each other rather than bring us together to raise the standard for everyone."

© Scoop Media

FIRST Union

FIRST Union

Putting Workers First

FIRST Union is New Zealand's second-largest private sector trade union.

Formed in 2011 after the merger between the National Distribution Union and Finsec, FIRST Union represents 27,000 workers in the Finance, Industrial (Textile and Wood), Retail, Stores, Transport and Logistics sectors.

FIRST Union is also affiliated to the New Zealand Council of Trade Unions and runs several networks including the Union Network of Migrants, the Runanga, Fono and Womens' Committee. In 2015 FIRST Union launched Samoa First Union, Samoa's only private sector union.

Join FIRST Union today for higher pay, better conditions and more say at work.

Contact FIRST Union

 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Iran Getting Worse, Alcohol In Sport And A Music Playlist


So we’ve found a ledge for our Iran policy, and are now doing our best to call it a mezzanine. Yesterday, the government announced the suspension of the Human Rights Initiative with Iran that both countries launched in 2018. The suspension is in protest at Iran’s violations of human rights since the killing of Mahsa Amini. Reportedly, New Zealand is also exploring whether Iran can be excluded from the UN Commission on Women. Just what this would mean in practice is unclear...
More>>



 
 

Three Waters: Auckland's Mayor Welcomes PM’s Comments

Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown has welcomed Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern’s encouraging response to yesterday’s call for a rethink on the details of “three waters” reform. More>>



Government: First Nationwide Health Plan For New Zealanders

Health Minister Andrew Little welcomes Te Pae Tata | the Interim New Zealand Health Plan jointly developed by Te Whatu Ora - Health New Zealand & Te Aka Whai Ora - Māori Health Authority. More>>



Government: Fair Pay Agreements Bill Passes Third Reading

The Government has delivered on its election promise to support the lifting of incomes and working conditions of everyday kiwis with the passing of the Fair Pay Agreements Bill through Parliament, Michael Wood announced yesterday. More>>

Greens: Proposals To Tax Excess Corporate Profit

The Green Party yesterday put forward proposals to ensure large corporations profiteering from high inflation are taxed fairly and the money used to support people to make ends meet. More>>



Local Government: Review Proposes Significant Changes

Local government must be revitalised in order for communities to thrive, according to a draft report published by the Review into the Future for Local Government. More>>


Te Pati Maori: Govt Must Implement Seabed Mining Ban Domestically

Te Pāti Māori Co-leader and environment spokesperson Debbie Ngarewa-Packer is celebrating the globally significant decision of the government to support a conditional international moratorium on seabed mining. More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 