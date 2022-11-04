Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Roading Sector To Converge On Hamilton

Friday, 4 November 2022, 11:05 am
Press Release: Future Roads

Roading sector leaders and professionals will meet in Hamilton on Monday for the inaugural Future Roads two-day conference.

Minister of Transport Hon Michael Wood will provide the opening address which will be followed by a leaders’ panel comprising senior executives from Waka Kotahi, Higgins, Beca, Auckland Transport and Te Ringa Maimoa.

Over 310 have registered for the conference and exhibition which is being held at Claudelands Events Centre. The event includes an exhibition and equipment display.

The conference features a strong delegation from local government across New Zealand, Waka Kotahi, and the major roading contractors and engineers.

Key themes include: leadership and strategy; procurement; regulation; materials; sustainability and technology.

Conference organiser Matt Freeman says the conference comes at an important juncture for the sector. “There is certainly increased media and political attention on the sector at the moment,” he says. “A range of very large roading projects are nearing completion or have recently been completed yet we still aspire to closing a well-publicised infrastructure deficit.”

One of the questions to be raised at the conference will be around the level of central government funding for state highway and local road maintenance, and whether this needs to be increased.

“Are central government funding restraints on the horizon and does this require a prioritisation away from new projects and towards maintenance?” asks Freeman.

The conference will also discuss recent industry performance amidst the challenges of Covid, weather events and labour shortages.

A number of international speakers are involved in the programme, including three European and two Australian speakers talking on subjects including: recycled materials in road construction; decarbonising asphalt; concrete roads; new technology; and, a review of Transmission Gully.

“There is a strong theme around technology and roading materials as solutions for decarbonisation and I am sure delegates will find this content useful,” says Freeman.

More information: www.futureroads.co.nz

