Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

IronMāori Founder Heather Te Au Skipworth Has Her Eyes Set On The Ikaroa-Rawhiti Seat In The 2023 General Election

Sunday, 6 November 2022, 5:31 am
Press Release: The Maori Party

Today, Te Pāti Māori officially announced Heather Te Au Skipworth as their candidate for the Ikaroa-Rawhiti electorate in next year’s General Election.

Heather Te Au-Skipworth is the founder of the IronMāori Kaupapa that has taken Aotearoa by storm with thousands of whānau; Māori and Non-Māori registering and making transformational life changes as a result. Today, she took her announcement back to where it all began for her.

“I am proud to represent Te Pāti Māori and Ikaroa-Rāwhiti again in the upcoming 2023 election” said Te Au-Skipworth

“Being able to announce this news at IronMāori is so special to me. Through this kaupapa, we have been able to positively impact the lives of thousands of whānau and I can’t wait to take that same energy into Parliament.”

Te Pāti Māori President, John Tamihere says, “Te Pāti Māori is thrilled to have Heather join the formidable force of the movement alongside Rawiri and Debbie. The manner and intention with which Heather has built and expanded the IronMāori Kaupapa is testament to her work ethic, her commitment and ultimately her vision for our people”.

“Heather was selected unopposed, so she clearly has the support of her rohe and her whānau. She already has a campaign under her belt, so she is battle hardened and ready and it is pleasing to see the courage of people like Heather continuing to back themselves, again, highlighting her commitment to the unapologetic movement of the Party” said Tamihere.

“I remain committed to leading positive change, and I am ready to win the seat. I am a realist and know it won’t be easy, but I am going to work hard and give it my best shot! I've done one campaign already, so I know what to expect. I will work harder and engage with as many whānau as I can, to listen and hear from them what matters most to them, rather than what is the matter with them” said Te Au-Skipworth

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from The Maori Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Inflating The Threat Posed By Social Media


It has been a big week for the preachers of the social media apocalypse. During her speech on Monday to the He Whenua Taurikura hui on Countering Terrorism and Violent Extremism, PM Jacinda Ardern told us that the country’s security agencies have just released a draft National Security Long Term Insights briefing. Apparently, the “perceptions” survey contained in that briefing indicated that 4 out 5 New Zealanders fear their lives will soon be touched by a number of different threats...
More>>



 
 

Forest And Bird: Enviro-NGOs Take No New Mines Protest To Labour Party AGM 

Following weeks of protests, media coverage, and the joint publication of an open letter to the Prime Minister, New Zealand’s largest environmental NGOs will be taking their call to stop new mines on public conservation land direct to the Labour Party, at their AGM this Sunday 6 November... More>>


Government: Dozens Of New Innovative Projects Awarded Funding

Over a hundred new research projects will be funded over the next three years, supporting researchers to explore new ideas, Research, Science, and Innovation Minister Dr Ayesha Verrall announced today... More>>



Government: Wages Outpace Inflation As Unemployment Remains Low

Wages are outpacing inflation as the strong economy saw people enter the workforce in record numbers, showing the Government’s plan to grow the economy and incomes is working... More>>


Amnesty International: Kiwis Calling For UN To Take Action On Iran

More than 760,000 people across 218 countries and territories have added their voices to petitions calling for the establishment of an independent UN mechanism to conduct investigations... More>>


Mayor of Auckland: Comments After CCO And Port Briefing

Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown and the Auckland Council Governing Body were briefed yesterday by the chairs and chief executives of Auckland Transport (AT), Watercare, Eke Panuku Development Auckland, Tātaki Auckland Unlimited and Ports of Auckland... More>>


Greens: Proposals To Tax Excess Corporate Profit

The Green Party yesterday put forward proposals to ensure large corporations profiteering from high inflation are taxed fairly and the money used to support people to make ends meet. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 