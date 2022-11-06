IronMāori Founder Heather Te Au Skipworth Has Her Eyes Set On The Ikaroa-Rawhiti Seat In The 2023 General Election

Today, Te Pāti Māori officially announced Heather Te Au Skipworth as their candidate for the Ikaroa-Rawhiti electorate in next year’s General Election.

Heather Te Au-Skipworth is the founder of the IronMāori Kaupapa that has taken Aotearoa by storm with thousands of whānau; Māori and Non-Māori registering and making transformational life changes as a result. Today, she took her announcement back to where it all began for her.

“I am proud to represent Te Pāti Māori and Ikaroa-Rāwhiti again in the upcoming 2023 election” said Te Au-Skipworth

“Being able to announce this news at IronMāori is so special to me. Through this kaupapa, we have been able to positively impact the lives of thousands of whānau and I can’t wait to take that same energy into Parliament.”

Te Pāti Māori President, John Tamihere says, “Te Pāti Māori is thrilled to have Heather join the formidable force of the movement alongside Rawiri and Debbie. The manner and intention with which Heather has built and expanded the IronMāori Kaupapa is testament to her work ethic, her commitment and ultimately her vision for our people”.

“Heather was selected unopposed, so she clearly has the support of her rohe and her whānau. She already has a campaign under her belt, so she is battle hardened and ready and it is pleasing to see the courage of people like Heather continuing to back themselves, again, highlighting her commitment to the unapologetic movement of the Party” said Tamihere.

“I remain committed to leading positive change, and I am ready to win the seat. I am a realist and know it won’t be easy, but I am going to work hard and give it my best shot! I've done one campaign already, so I know what to expect. I will work harder and engage with as many whānau as I can, to listen and hear from them what matters most to them, rather than what is the matter with them” said Te Au-Skipworth

