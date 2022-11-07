Save The Children Statement Re: Government’s Childcare Subsidy Announcement

Save the Children has welcomed yesterday’s announcement of a significant increase in childcare subsidies.

"Access to early learning plays an important role in the social and emotional development of young children as well as learning through play and social interactions - and is critical to enabling parents to work outside the home and access higher income," says Save the Children’s Advocacy and Research Director Jacqui Southey.

"As a parent, access to affordable, safe and quality early childhood learning and care, is essential to be able to return to or enter paid work outside of the home. Trusting others with the care of your baby or young child is no small decision.

"While the subsidy won’t erase all income pressures it will provide welcome relief for those struggling to manage the need to work and the challenge to pay for the care that enables that work.

"Over time early learning costs in Aotearoa New Zealand have risen to the point that low-income families often struggle to access the care needed or, in some cases, are completely shut out due to the high costs.

"Enabling greater numbers of sole parents to access this support and therefore care for their child or children is vital as too often sole parents are excluded due to the high costs. Some parents report falling into debt over their inability to pay the high costs of early learning and care.

"This announcement will mean that families struggling in the face of the rising cost of living will have some relief in knowing that money previously spent on childcare can be redirected to pay for other household essentials like nutritious food, energy costs, and housing.

"It is also important to recognise the important role of early learning in supporting parenting and child development. Earlier research by the Save the Children found that parents relied on early childhood teachers as their most trusted and frequently relied upon professional support."

