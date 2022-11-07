Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Save The Children Statement Re: Government’s Childcare Subsidy Announcement

Monday, 7 November 2022, 9:58 am
Press Release: Save The Children

Save the Children has welcomed yesterday’s announcement of a significant increase in childcare subsidies.

"Access to early learning plays an important role in the social and emotional development of young children as well as learning through play and social interactions - and is critical to enabling parents to work outside the home and access higher income," says Save the Children’s Advocacy and Research Director Jacqui Southey.

"As a parent, access to affordable, safe and quality early childhood learning and care, is essential to be able to return to or enter paid work outside of the home. Trusting others with the care of your baby or young child is no small decision.

"While the subsidy won’t erase all income pressures it will provide welcome relief for those struggling to manage the need to work and the challenge to pay for the care that enables that work.

"Over time early learning costs in Aotearoa New Zealand have risen to the point that low-income families often struggle to access the care needed or, in some cases, are completely shut out due to the high costs.

"Enabling greater numbers of sole parents to access this support and therefore care for their child or children is vital as too often sole parents are excluded due to the high costs. Some parents report falling into debt over their inability to pay the high costs of early learning and care.

"This announcement will mean that families struggling in the face of the rising cost of living will have some relief in knowing that money previously spent on childcare can be redirected to pay for other household essentials like nutritious food, energy costs, and housing.

"It is also important to recognise the important role of early learning in supporting parenting and child development. Earlier research by the Save the Children found that parents relied on early childhood teachers as their most trusted and frequently relied upon professional support."

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Save The Children on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Inflating The Threat Posed By Social Media


It has been a big week for the preachers of the social media apocalypse. During her speech on Monday to the He Whenua Taurikura hui on Countering Terrorism and Violent Extremism, PM Jacinda Ardern told us that the country’s security agencies have just released a draft National Security Long Term Insights briefing. Apparently, the “perceptions” survey contained in that briefing indicated that 4 out 5 New Zealanders fear their lives will soon be touched by a number of different threats...
More>>



 
 

Forest And Bird: Enviro-NGOs Take No New Mines Protest To Labour Party AGM 

Following weeks of protests, media coverage, and the joint publication of an open letter to the Prime Minister, New Zealand’s largest environmental NGOs will be taking their call to stop new mines on public conservation land direct to the Labour Party, at their AGM this Sunday 6 November... More>>


Government: Dozens Of New Innovative Projects Awarded Funding

Over a hundred new research projects will be funded over the next three years, supporting researchers to explore new ideas, Research, Science, and Innovation Minister Dr Ayesha Verrall announced today... More>>



Government: Wages Outpace Inflation As Unemployment Remains Low

Wages are outpacing inflation as the strong economy saw people enter the workforce in record numbers, showing the Government’s plan to grow the economy and incomes is working... More>>


Amnesty International: Kiwis Calling For UN To Take Action On Iran

More than 760,000 people across 218 countries and territories have added their voices to petitions calling for the establishment of an independent UN mechanism to conduct investigations... More>>


Mayor of Auckland: Comments After CCO And Port Briefing

Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown and the Auckland Council Governing Body were briefed yesterday by the chairs and chief executives of Auckland Transport (AT), Watercare, Eke Panuku Development Auckland, Tātaki Auckland Unlimited and Ports of Auckland... More>>


Greens: Proposals To Tax Excess Corporate Profit

The Green Party yesterday put forward proposals to ensure large corporations profiteering from high inflation are taxed fairly and the money used to support people to make ends meet. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 