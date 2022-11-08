NZ Outdoors & Freedom Party Announces Co-leader Donna Pokere-Phillips As Their Candidate For Hamilton West By-Election

Donna Pokere-Phillips has a Master of Law Degree with Honours from University of Waikato and has been deeply involved in her community, having lived in Hamilton West for 30 years. Donna’s legal background has given her the foundation to take on many facets of work including Environmental Advisor, Contract Lecturer, Maaori, Governance and Leadership Specialist, Impact Report Writer, Employment Law Specialist, Maaori Resource Management Specialist. Donna has whakapapa connections to Tainui, Tuwharetoa, and Taranaki Iwi. Donna has an astute knowledge of politics having served on the executive and/or run with other small parties in the past.

Donna recently ran for Mayor coming in 4th place in the local body elections in Hamilton

The Outdoors & Freedom party is going from strength to strength standing up against unfair policies including mandates that have cost thousands of New Zealanders their careers and livelihoods. They strongly oppose any legislation that centralises power to central government such as the Three Waters entities services bill and also carbon and methane taxes for farmers.

They have been active in standing up for the people's right to decline medical treatment, as well as opposing the new highway through the ancient Mt Messenger wetland, (where there was a cheaper and better option that was hidden from the public) speaking out against the closure of Marsden point and the consequence of the loss of our nation's fuel security. New Zealanders need someone like Donna who can speak strongly for people's rights in Parliament.

Hamilton West deserves strong representation in parliament and who better than a local resident with an extensive history in working for the betterment of her community and its people.

Donna has found her new political home with the NZ Outdoors & Freedom Party whose values fit with her own. She works alongside her co-leader and lawyer Sue Grey.

Donna Says “My work is varied and exciting allowing me to work in a number of different areas. I am a specialist in a number of fields including Employment Law where I specialize in workplace bullying educating and informing Unions and Employers alike. My roles have included advocating for clients dealing with employment issues, drafting and guiding employers with their Health and Safety Policies. Another specialist area of work is dealing with environmental management giving assistance to local communities to support them to promote the sustainable development and stewardship of their resources. I have assisted stakeholders with resource management issues whose activities may impact on local communities creating Environmental Impact Assessment Tools to help facilitate meaningful and effective participation with stakeholders and local communities.”

“I believe I can be a great voice for the people of Hamilton West as this is my home, I understand the issues locally and I have a variety of experience in governance.”

“We are a beautiful multi-cultural region. I care about all the people in our region regardless of race or creed. We are all New Zealanders. I will be a strong voice for the people of Hamilton West in Parliament through to the next election when I believe the NZ Outdoors and Freedom Party can reach the threshold of party vote allowing more of my party colleagues to join me.”

“This is a perfect opportunity for Hamilton West voters to do something completely different, putting a Labour or National candidate into parliament now, will not change the balance of power. If I am voted in, I will work hard to get information to the public on what I see as the total abuse of power by this current government.”

