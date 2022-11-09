Pause For Thought: Govt’s New Biofuel Timeline

The BusinessNZ Energy Council supports the Government’s decision to introduce more clean fuels to New Zealand’s energy mix but says there is still much to consider before the new 2024 deadline.

Executive Director Tina Schirr says designing and building the relevant infrastructure is likely to take up to two years, including resource consents, sourcing local biofuel production or bringing it into the country.

"While the Sustainable Biofuels Obligation has been postponed to 2024, we must maintain a realistic expectation of timeframes.

Schirr says it will take time to educate consumers about new biofuel options available at the pump.

"Education campaigns will need to be rolled out well in advance to see a successful uptake and ensure motorists are confident with the product, leading to emission reductions."

Included in today's announcement is the intention to extend onshore storage.

"Storage is an important element in security of supply, but we are yet to see how the Government’s proposal might be implemented in detail.

"Over the past few years we have seen the dimension of energy security declining in the energy trilemma.

"While we need to get moving on energy sustainability and security across the board, any increase to the level of both comes with a price tag and will ultimately be worn by consumers.

"The question is not whether we should - rather it’s how to do it affordably, and what trade-offs we are willing to accept.

"This is the balance we must maintain as part of the energy trilemma, in order to reach a sustainable energy system that is affordable and secure."

