NZPFU FENZ Bargaining Update
Wednesday, 9 November 2022, 3:39 pm
Press Release: NZPFU
The NZPFU and FENZ met today for bargaining and
discussions are continuing.
FENZ put up a new model
for settlement which included incorporating the proposed
funding injection that the Government proposed last week.
Both parties have work do so separately this afternoon,
including clarification of costings and re-modelling
proposals. The parties have agreed to meet tomorrow to
continue discussions.
A representative of the Minister
and independent financial peer reviewers provided by the
Department of Internal Affairs are privy to the
discussions.
