Shut Up And Act: NZ’s Leading Voluntary Carbon Credits Provider Urges COP27 Delegates To Stop Talking, Start Doing.

New Zealand’s leading carbon offsetting company CarbonClick says the talk fest has already been overcooked before it even started, and those attending COP27 need to agree to getting on with the simple, practical steps that will make a difference to reducing climate change.

The emphasis on research and strategising should now switch to doing the doing and carbon credit offsetting is one of those practical actions, says CEO of CarbonClick Dave Rouse, who is an NZ Government approved delegate attending COP27 this weekend in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt.

“It’s that simple,” says Dave. “In a perfect world future investment in technical solutions and upstream/supply chain reforms will render carbon offsetting irrelevant. But right now, it’s the best solution we have to tackle the reality that some emissions in life and business are unavoidable until technology catches up.”

“We want to see COP27 be the ‘implementation COP’ that it promises to be. To start implementing the practical steps forward that previous COPs have promised to take – less talk, more action.”

CarbonClick was set up to make climate action simple because there’s already so much scientific research available, and organisations like the World Wildlife Fund are well down the track on pushing for better policy and regulation for the carbon offsetting industry, including best practice standards.

“That’s what we need to focus on while reducing – those companies like ours that are providing high integrity carbon credits, because they work. Every CarbonClick offset project is rigorously audited, independently certified and meets UN Sustainable Development Goals. We can’t avoid some emissions right now, so offsetting them with genuine projects is a real solution. There don’t seem to be many other practical solutions available, if any.”

He says there’s absolutely no doubt that the carbon offsetting industry needs policy and regulation, and he welcomes that.

“We welcome scrutiny of the industry. In fact we believe it’s needed. We support policy making that insists on high standards and enforcement of best practice so that high quality carbon credits within the industry retain their integrity to truly move the dial on climate change.

“At CarbonClick we are showing that quality carbon credits have a huge impact, and we cannot defend those who are selling poor standards. Like any industry it’s about outlawing the rogues.

“CarbonClick is advocating for policy and regulation implementation in the carbon offsetting industry because with the right settings and rules in place, it can be a key part of climate change reduction.

“We can do this by adhering to best practice, supporting those doing good in the market via education, and learning from those who are doing carbon credits well like CarbonClick.”

At COP21 every country agreed to work together to limit global warming to well below 2 degrees and aim for 1.5 degrees, to adapt to the impact of a changing climate and to make money available to deliver on these items.

Dave says the 1.5 degree threshold is important because every fraction of a degree of warming will result in the loss of lives and livelihood.

“The primary agenda for COP27 for us is to focus on practical actions that can help emissions and address climate change adaptation, aiming at saving lives and livelihoods, and to create a just, inclusive, and sustainable green economy. It also stems into agricultural practices, biodiversity loss, and equity for developing nations to have the chance to thrive as the developed world had.

“Let’s focus on the big picture and wins that are achievable right now - make it easy for 90% of consumers who aren’t acting or thinking about climate change and don’t know how to start.

“Our research shows consumers are looking to brands and businesses to show them how to act more responsibly, and to provide easy options and steps to do this. So rather than trying to get the other 10%, who are already on track, to do more, we need to raise awareness across the 90% and give people easy ways to get started.”

On the global stage New Zealand is seen as a clean and green leader, says Dave, and that puts CarbonClick in a great position to talk about the issues.

“New Zealand is known for its openness to new ideas and for making positive change towards a better future, even when we don’t have all the answers. As a country we are dedicated to rolling up our sleeves and trying. We’re not afraid to pursue what we know is right, whether that’s human rights or the environment.

“We love being clean and green and if we need to, we’ll lead the way with real actions, not just talk.”

About CarbonClick

What’s different and special about CarbonClick?

We’ve helped 1,100 businesses take climate action.

Three PoDs – three-pronged approach:

Mix of carbon offsetting projects so offset emissions that current technology and advances can’t yet deal to.

Accredited/scientifically proven standards for projects that are exceptionally high- CarbonClick heavily audits all projects. E very CarbonClick offset project is rigorously audited, independently certified and meets UN Sustainable Development Goals. We can’t avoid some emissions right now, so offsetting them with genuine projects is an honest/real solution.

very CarbonClick offset project is rigorously audited, independently certified and meets UN Sustainable Development Goals. We can’t avoid some emissions right now, so offsetting them with genuine projects is an honest/real solution. At the same time, CarbonClick helps companies do a ‘sense check’- are they doing the basics that any responsible companies should be doing? And do they have a plan with science-based target initiatives, projects and programmes?

About Dave Rouse

An angel investor and kiwi born entrepreneur, Dave grew up between the bush in the Waitakere’s and worked on an organic farm in his teenage years. His connection to the land and his Maori heritage has seen him bring a unique set of sustainability values into a variety of businesses.

He has owned over a dozen businesses and a charity, as well as holding several board positions. Each with (or under pressure from him has), triple bottom line reporting. Most have won environmental (such as SBN) and business (such as Westpac) awards.

Philanthropic focus saw his attention move to charity and supporting start-ups, particularly those that improved environmental outcomes, which is where his current journey with the other co-founders of CarbonClick began.

Dave was a founding trustee of Sea Cleaners Trust but has since channelled all his focus into CarbonClick. When he handed over the reins at SeaCleaners, they had removed over 200 shipping containers’ worth of plastics from NZ’s marine environment.

Dave sees the struggles people have, when they aren’t connected to the environment around them, and his concern is that the disconnect is becoming stronger as we are left with less of it every day. The very environment that supports every one of us. Dave is on a mission to restore these opportunities, through supporting projects that have strong biodiversity and social outcomes, and sharing these stories with individuals, encouraging them to reconnect. This is why Dave is so passionate about CarbonClick’s potential in this world.

© Scoop Media

