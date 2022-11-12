Joint Iran And Ukraine Rally - Sunday 13 Nov - 1pm - Civic Square, Wellington

The brutal crackdown and killing of the Iranian protesters continues in Iran, with over 300 confirmed deaths and over 14,000 arrested since the beginning of the freedom movement on 16th September 2022. While the Iranian government is busy killing the innocent and peaceful protesters inside Iran, the Islamic Republic regime continues supplying Russia with deadly drones used to target Ukraine's critical energy infrastructure, causing serious power shortages and killing innocent Ukrainians. To stand against dictatorship and in solidarity with the brave freedom fighters in Iran and in Ukraine, the Iranian and Ukrainian communities of Wellington have organised a joint rally:

When: Sunday, Nov 13th at 1pm

Where: Civic Square, Wellington

We strongly condemn the atrocity of Islamic Republic of Iran and remind the regime that we will not stop until it is held to account for its acts of terror inside and outside of Iran’s borders. We also call on our government again to recognise the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a terrorist organisation, freeze their assets in Aotearoa New Zealand and ban them and their families from entering our country.

