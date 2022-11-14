Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

University Of Auckland Staff Will Strike Tomorrow

Monday, 14 November 2022, 9:42 am
Press Release: Tertiary Education Union

Te Hautū Kahurangi | Tertiary Education Union members at Waipapa Taumata Rau | University of Auckland will begin a ban on entering and releasing student marks or course marks into any student management system at 7pm tonight.

TEU Kaiwhakahaere | Organiser Adam Craigie says “the strike is a result of continuing frustration and anger from members that the employer is not moving from their inadequate pay offer and they continue to insist that their best offer is contingent on removing important conditions such as retirement leave from the collective agreement.”

“We understand that this action will cause inconvenience to students, which is something we don’t do lightly, however we have been forced into this by an employer that refuses to listen to staff repeatedly saying they are past breaking point.”

“Staff working conditions are student learning conditions. Without pay that keeps pace with inflation, good staff will leave for other industries and overseas universities that value staff properly.”

“We urge the Vice Chancellor and her negotiation team to improve their offer so we can all get back to focussing 100% on what we love – teaching and research.”

TEU members will also rally outside the University of Auckland Clock Tower on Princes Street at noon today.

The strike notice ends at 7pm on Friday 18 November.

