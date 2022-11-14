Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

White Ribbon Ride Laying Out Roadmap For Respectful Men

Monday, 14 November 2022, 12:08 pm
Press Release: White Ribbon

Tough looking men (and women) on motorcycles are on a weeklong tour through Aotearoa promoting Healthy Masculinity as part of White Ribbon’s Flip the Script campaign.

South Island Ride leader Colin Agnew says adults need to encourage our boys to be respectful, to be supportive, ethical and friendly. We need our young men to know it’s ok to cry and show emotion, that it is awesome to show that you care.

“Too often we hear the phrase, ‘boys will be boys’ as an excuse for unhealthy masculinity. Whether that’s boys fighting to show how tough they are, excessive drinking because young men think that’s what being a bloke is about, or sexist or misogynistic behaviour because they believe men are supposed to be players.”

“We need to flip this phrase and change the meaning of ‘boys will be boys’. As adults we need to encourage young men to show their hearts, their kindness and caring nature, and be what they want to be, not conform to old, outdated stereotypes.”

“Believing in the rigid rules of masculinity is twenty times more likely to predict committing violence than any other demographic factors like ethnicity, age or income,” says White Ribbon Manager Rob McCann. “Those are astonishing, awful numbers, and it’s why we need to ensure the next generation are not indoctrinated into that unhealthy way of thinking, or what we often refer to as the ‘man box’. We need to replace the outmoded ideas of what a man is supposed to be, with concepts that encourage and support healthy masculinity, says Mr McCann.”

“That’s why our riders are focusing on empowering the adults in the room to talk to their sons,” says Mr Agnew. Whether it’s the boys in the team they coach or their own children, adults need to talk about what it means to be a good human being and what that looks like in daily life. To encourage young men to be allies and help them make good choices by role modeling healthy masculinity.”

“Ultimately, healthy masculinity is a protection against the attitudes and behaviours that lead to violence towards women. We teach our riders how to behave on the road so they don’t become a statistic. We need to do the same for our youth, to give them the skills to be well-rounded young men who understand what healthy, non-violent masculinity looks like.”

The riders attend a range of events each year from marches, community days, school visits, talks at Corrections, and connecting with supporters from all walks of life, even including King Charles in 2019.

The itinerary for the Sound Island Ride is here 
https://whiteribbon.org.nz/wp-content/uploads/2022/11/Final-Itinerary-South-Island-2022.pdf

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from White Ribbon on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Abortion Politics, Murdoch And The DeSantis Surge


So the Democrats did a whole lot better than OK in the midterm elections despite the cost of living crisis and despite the President’s low approval ratings. How come? In a word, “abortion” was the key mobilising issue. It inspired many women (and some men) to register to vote. In every state during the midterms where there was a ballot referendum on abortion, the pro-rights cause won. Clearly, the ant-abortion movement that culminated in the Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v Wade does not speak for the majority of Americans...
More>>



 
 

Government: ASEAN Trade Deal Upgrade Boost For Exporters

New Zealand’s new free trade agreement upgrade with the Association of South East Asian Nations and Australia has been announced today by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern... More>>


Government: New Financing Arrangements To Continue To Deliver Kāinga Ora Build Programme
“In the last five years Kāinga Ora has delivered over 8,370 newly built homes, over 900 retrofits and is overseeing the biggest urban development programme since the 1970s, with programmes like Large Scale Projects,” Megan Woods said... More>>


Government: NZ-UK Free Trade Agreement A Step Closer To Ratification
The benefits of New Zealand’s free trade agreement (FTA) with the United Kingdom are now a step closer with the passing of two Bills, Minister for Trade and Export Growth Damien O’Connor said... More>>



National: New Bill To Extend Gift Card Expiry Dates
Expiry dates on gift cards will be extended to three years under a Member’s Bill pulled from the ballot today, National MP Melissa Lee says... More>>


Electoral Commission: By-election Candidates And Voting Places

The Electoral Commission has released the names of the candidates standing in the Hamilton West by-election, along with a list of voting places for when voting starts. 12 candidates are seeking election... More>>
Government: Books Resilient Amid Challenging Global Times

The resilient economy and the Government’s responsible financial management means New Zealand is well positioned to respond to a difficult and challenging global environment... More>>

ALSO:


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 