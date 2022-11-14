Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

NEW POLL – Increase In Opposition To Three Waters With 7 In 10 Kiwis Against

Monday, 14 November 2022, 12:14 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Taxpayers' Union

NEW POLL – Increase in Opposition to Three Waters with 7 in 10 Kiwis Against

A new Taxpayers' Union Curia poll has found that 7 in 10 Kiwis who expressed a preference oppose the Government's Three Waters reforms.

60% of respondents were opposed compared to 23% in support while 18% were unsure. This is a marked shift in public opinion since the start of the year when the same question was asked in February where 40% of respondents were opposed compared to 29% in favour and 31% unsure.

It comes as the Select Committee considering the bill published its report on Friday, which fails to address the key concerns around local accountability and control that were raised by the majority of submitters in the consultation.

Taxpayers' Union Campaigns Manager, Callum Purves, says:

"This poll just goes to show how out of step with public opinion the Government is on its Three Waters reform proposals.

"No one disputes that water reform is needed, but whatever model is adopted needs to retain local ownership, control and accountability. Councils should be supported to enter into voluntary arrangements with other councils to deliver better water infrastructure while still being fully accountable to their ratepayers through the ballot box.

"The Government should accept that its own proposals do not command public support. It should instead work with the mayors of Auckland and Christchurch, and Communities for Local Democracy representing 31 councils, who have both offered pragmatic proposals that would enhance service and affordability but retain localism and democratic accountability."

© Scoop Media

New Zealand Taxpayers' Union

New Zealand Taxpayers' Union

New Zealand's grassroots campaign for lower taxes and less government waste

The New Zealand Taxpayers' Union is an independent activist group, dedicated to being the voice for Kiwi taxpayers in the corridors of power. It's here to fight government waste and make sure New Zealanders get value for money from their tax dollar. New Zealanders are invited to join and donate at http://taxpayers.org.nz

Contact New Zealand Taxpayers' Union

 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Abortion Politics, Murdoch And The DeSantis Surge


So the Democrats did a whole lot better than OK in the midterm elections despite the cost of living crisis and despite the President’s low approval ratings. How come? In a word, “abortion” was the key mobilising issue. It inspired many women (and some men) to register to vote. In every state during the midterms where there was a ballot referendum on abortion, the pro-rights cause won. Clearly, the ant-abortion movement that culminated in the Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v Wade does not speak for the majority of Americans...
More>>



 
 

Government: ASEAN Trade Deal Upgrade Boost For Exporters

New Zealand’s new free trade agreement upgrade with the Association of South East Asian Nations and Australia has been announced today by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern... More>>


Government: New Financing Arrangements To Continue To Deliver Kāinga Ora Build Programme
“In the last five years Kāinga Ora has delivered over 8,370 newly built homes, over 900 retrofits and is overseeing the biggest urban development programme since the 1970s, with programmes like Large Scale Projects,” Megan Woods said... More>>


Government: NZ-UK Free Trade Agreement A Step Closer To Ratification
The benefits of New Zealand’s free trade agreement (FTA) with the United Kingdom are now a step closer with the passing of two Bills, Minister for Trade and Export Growth Damien O’Connor said... More>>



National: New Bill To Extend Gift Card Expiry Dates
Expiry dates on gift cards will be extended to three years under a Member’s Bill pulled from the ballot today, National MP Melissa Lee says... More>>


Electoral Commission: By-election Candidates And Voting Places

The Electoral Commission has released the names of the candidates standing in the Hamilton West by-election, along with a list of voting places for when voting starts. 12 candidates are seeking election... More>>
Government: Books Resilient Amid Challenging Global Times

The resilient economy and the Government’s responsible financial management means New Zealand is well positioned to respond to a difficult and challenging global environment... More>>

ALSO:


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 