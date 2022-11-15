Annual Net Migration Loss Of 8,400
Tuesday, 15 November 2022, 10:53 am
Press Release: Statistics New Zealand
There was a provisional net migration loss of 8,400 in
the September 2022 year, Stats NZ said today. This was made
up of 69,100 migrant arrivals and 77,500 migrant
departures.
“Having a net migration loss is not
uncommon for New Zealand,” population indicators manager
Tehseen Islam said. “Since the 1960s, every decade has
seen some years of net migration loss.”
The net
migration loss of 8,400 in the September 2022 year was made
up of a net loss of 12,700 New Zealand citizens, which more
than offset a net gain of 4,200 non-New Zealand
citizens.
“This is consistent with migration
patterns before the COVID-19 pandemic, where New Zealand
usually had an annual net loss of New Zealand citizens, and
an annual net gain of non-New Zealand citizens,” Islam
said.
