Annual Net Migration Loss Of 8,400

Tuesday, 15 November 2022, 10:53 am
Press Release: Statistics New Zealand

There was a provisional net migration loss of 8,400 in the September 2022 year, Stats NZ said today. This was made up of 69,100 migrant arrivals and 77,500 migrant departures.

“Having a net migration loss is not uncommon for New Zealand,” population indicators manager Tehseen Islam said. “Since the 1960s, every decade has seen some years of net migration loss.”

The net migration loss of 8,400 in the September 2022 year was made up of a net loss of 12,700 New Zealand citizens, which more than offset a net gain of 4,200 non-New Zealand citizens.

“This is consistent with migration patterns before the COVID-19 pandemic, where New Zealand usually had an annual net loss of New Zealand citizens, and an annual net gain of non-New Zealand citizens,” Islam said.

