Good To See Legislation Replacing The RMA, But Improvements Needed To Protect The Environment

Tuesday, 15 November 2022, 1:02 pm
Press Release: Environmental Defence Society

EDS has welcomed the introduction of two significant bills into the House to replace the Resource Management Act (RMA): the Natural and Built Environment Bill (NBEB) and the Spatial Planning Bill (SPB).

These have been long in the making, and a result of a large and impressive collective effort in government. However, EDS considers that great care needs to be taken with final drafting, to ensure that the policy intent of the legislation is realised.

“These bills are intended to represent a generational change in how we manage our natural and built environments in Aotearoa New Zealand,” said Gary Taylor, EDS CEO.

“EDS and business partners established some time ago that the RMA was not working for the environment or for the economy. It no longer reflects the values that we hold as a society and has become cumbersome, complex and costly. Change is certainly needed. We are pleased that our efforts over the years, in partnership with business entities, to transform the system is coming to fruition,” said Mr Taylor.

“The bills appear largely to follow the recommendations of the independent Randerson Panel, which to a large extent reflected EDS’s own multi-year policy work on resource management reform,” said Dr Greg Severinsen, EDS Senior Policy Advisor.

“There is much in there that is positive. There is recognition of environmental limits and targets, a new purpose statement and more mandatory and integrated national direction through a National Planning Framework. In particular, limits must be set for air, freshwater, coastal water and indigenous biodiversity. There are stronger provisions to control existing uses of land which are harmful to the natural environment or need to adapt to climate change.

“Unlike the RMA, we now see high level principles on how resources are to be allocated (based on sustainability, efficiency and equity), although how that intersects with a new requirement to ‘give effect to’ the principles of Te Tiriti o Waitangi remains to be seen.

“Complexity and cost should be reduced by cutting down around 112 plans in the current system to 15. They will be more integrated and directive, which will leave less to the consenting process and better manage cumulative impacts.

“A new layer of statutory spatial planning under the Spatial Planning Act should better align plans under the Natural and Built Environment Act with other frameworks such as those providing infrastructure.

“That said, we think that changes are still needed through the parliamentary process to strengthen environmental protections in the bills. For example:

· The new concept of ‘te oranga o te taiao’ in the NBEB’s purpose, and its relationship with other aspects of the purpose, remain vague and open to interpretation.

· Although ‘minimum targets’ for improvement beyond the status quo are required, this relies on the Minister being satisfied that the status quo is an ‘unacceptable degrading’ of the natural environment.

· The list of environmental ‘outcomes’ that decision-makers are directed to achieve has no hierarchy or clear weighting, meaning a significant amount of discretion exists to pick and choose development outcomes over core environmental protections.

· Environmental limits are to be established within ‘management units’, but how those are to be identified for different domains remains uncertain.

· The matters for which limits have to be set remain reasonably high level (eg air, coastal water, freshwater etc), rather than necessarily needing to address more specific pressures (eg sedimentation, nutrients).

· Potentially broad exceptions to environmental limits are contemplated, including (albeit with some safeguards) where an activity provides ‘public benefits that justify the loss of ecological integrity.’

“These are the most important environmental law reforms since 1991, and it is essential that we get them right. They come at a time where the environment is under immense pressure and where, as a society, we need to rethink our relationship with nature. There needs to be cross-party support for the legislation, with environmental wellbeing too important to be used for political point scoring.

“We will be going through the bills with a fine-tooth comb and making a comprehensive submission. We encourage everyone to engage with the select committee process. Through all of this it’s crucial also to remember implementation, and how decision-makers are to be supported and guided as we go through a transition to the new system,” concluded Dr Severinsen.

Environmental Defence Society

Environmental Defence Society

EDS is a not-for-profit environmental organisation committed to improving environmental outcomes within New Zealand.

The Environmental Defence Society (EDS) is a professionally run, independent environmental group that was established in 1971. It brings together the disciplines of science, planning, landscape and the law.

It operates as a think-tank, providing thought leadership on key environmental issues as well as representing the environment before councils and the courts.

EDS is located at the collaborative and business aware end of the environmental movement, seeking constructive engagement with all sectors, to achieve good environmental and economic outcomes for all New Zealanders. It has influence.

It also plays an education role, helping business, councils, community groups and iwi to better understand best practice resource management. EDS runs national and regional conferences and seminars on topical issues.

EDS is a registered charity and donations to it are tax-deductible.

Gordon Campbell: On Abortion Politics, Murdoch And The DeSantis Surge


So the Democrats did a whole lot better than OK in the midterm elections despite the cost of living crisis and despite the President’s low approval ratings. How come? In a word, “abortion” was the key mobilising issue. It inspired many women (and some men) to register to vote. In every state during the midterms where there was a ballot referendum on abortion, the pro-rights cause won. Clearly, the ant-abortion movement that culminated in the Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v Wade does not speak for the majority of Americans...
Ukraine: Assistance Extended And Enhanced
New Zealand is extending its defence commitments and providing further support and personnel to assist Ukraine, as part of the Government’s ongoing response... More>>


Government: ASEAN Trade Deal Upgrade Boost For Exporters

New Zealand’s new free trade agreement upgrade with the Association of South East Asian Nations and Australia has been announced today by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern... More>>


Government: New Financing Arrangements To Continue To Deliver Kāinga Ora Build Programme
“In the last five years Kāinga Ora has delivered over 8,370 newly built homes, over 900 retrofits and is overseeing the biggest urban development programme since the 1970s, with programmes like Large Scale Projects,” Megan Woods said... More>>


National: New Bill To Extend Gift Card Expiry Dates
Expiry dates on gift cards will be extended to three years under a Member’s Bill pulled from the ballot today, National MP Melissa Lee says... More>>


Electoral Commission: By-election Candidates And Voting Places

The Electoral Commission has released the names of the candidates standing in the Hamilton West by-election, along with a list of voting places for when voting starts. 12 candidates are seeking election... More>>
Government: Books Resilient Amid Challenging Global Times

The resilient economy and the Government’s responsible financial management means New Zealand is well positioned to respond to a difficult and challenging global environment... More>>

