Progress On Resource Management Reform Welcomed

Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown has congratulated Environment Minister David Parker for getting his long-awaited Natural and Built Environment and Spatial Planning bills before Parliament.

“For more than a quarter century, successive governments have talked about fixing the Resource Management Act but none has got as far as David Parker,” Mayor Brown said.

“Two bills before Parliament is at least progress, for which David Parker should be congratulated.

“My councillors and I will now analyse the legislation against the Government’s tests of making the system faster, cheaper and better, with greater certainty and less complexity for everyone, and instruct officers to prepare a submission accordingly.”

