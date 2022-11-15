Progress On Resource Management Reform Welcomed
Tuesday, 15 November 2022, 3:57 pm
Press Release: Office of the Mayor of Auckland
Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown has congratulated Environment
Minister David Parker for getting his long-awaited Natural
and Built Environment and Spatial Planning bills before
Parliament.
“For more than a quarter century,
successive governments have talked about fixing the Resource
Management Act but none has got as far as David Parker,”
Mayor Brown said.
“Two bills before Parliament is at
least progress, for which David Parker should be
congratulated.
“My councillors and I will now
analyse the legislation against the Government’s tests of
making the system faster, cheaper and better, with greater
certainty and less complexity for everyone, and instruct
officers to prepare a submission
accordingly.”
