Fire And Emergency And NZ Professional Firefighters Union Make Further Progress
Wednesday, 16 November 2022, 3:46 pm
Press Release: Fire and Emergency NZ
NZPFU FENZ Joint Statement
The parties made
further progress at bargaining today but there is still
funding to be arranged.
The parties are hopeful that
we are able to finalise terms of settlement next week
subject to the necessary funding being
confirmed.
© Scoop Media
Join Scoop Citizen
Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:
Become a member
Find out more
Like Banquo’s ghost, the issue of universal free dental care keeps hovering into sight at Labour’s top table. ‘Tis a goodly, progressive idea, but it is also one that’s been done in repeatedly down the years by the shafts of political expedience, some of which were fired again this week by Finance Minister Grant Robertson: [Robertson] said dental care had to sit alongside many other priorities in the health sector
...More>>