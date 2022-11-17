National Population Estimates: At 30 September 2022
Thursday, 17 November 2022, 1:38 pm
Press Release: Statistics New Zealand
National population estimates give the best available
measure of the population, by age and sex, usually living in
New Zealand.
Key facts
At 30 September
2022:
- New Zealand’s estimated resident
population was provisionally 5,127,400
- there were
2,543,500 males and 2,583,800 females
- the median age
of males and females was 37.1 and 39.1 years,
respectively.
Visit our website to read this
information release and to download tables from
Infoshare:
