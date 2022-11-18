Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Psychologists Condemn Un-informed And Ineffective ‘Boot Camp’ Policy

Friday, 18 November 2022, 9:47 am
Press Release: NZ Psychological Society

The New Zealand Psychological Society is alarmed at the National Party's latest plan titled "combatting youth offending" which focuses on using power and control to address what they see as a rise in youth crime. We are concerned with the plan to use coercive methods to 'target serious repeat offenders', the creation of young offender military academies; and backing police to tackle gangs.

The scientific literature condemns the practice of 'boot camps', and research on police racism and bias shows that Māori and Pacific youth are overwhelmingly targeted for state and police 'intervention'. Psychologists working in the criminal justice system have highlighted research that shows boot camp style interventions are not only ineffective in stopping crime, but instead increase violent crime, at a high cost.

Steps must instead be taken to provide community and family-centred services across the lifespan that provide wellbeing and social cohesion. Support in schools and in homes are needed, not military training camps. A poorly thought-out plan will only lead to further systemic inequities. Research provided this year shows that the crime rate across the country is lower than previous years, yet the media have highlighted the incidence of certain crimes, while overlooking the abundance of wellbeing centred interventions.

“We agree that communities should be empowered to break the cycle of offending, however we must be informed by what the evidence suggests does and doesn’t have a positive impact. We must also ensure we are addressing underlying issues which contribute to these negative cycles, such as through increased efforts to end poverty, systemic racism, inequities and health disparities" said Tania Anstiss, President of the NZ Psychological Society, “Additional support is needed to provide culturally-responsive education, mental health, drug and alcohol services as a response to intergenerational trauma brought on by the types of strategy that National plans to impose."

While Aotearoa is still to address the impact of State Abuse towards our most vulnerable, forced military style boot camps are draconian, oppressive, and ineffective. In years to come, should this policy be implemented, our children, their families and society will be left to deal with the fall out.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from NZ Psychological Society on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The Case For Universal Free Dental Care


Like Banquo’s ghost, the issue of universal free dental care keeps hovering into sight at Labour’s top table. ‘Tis a goodly, progressive idea, but it is also one that’s been done in repeatedly down the years by the shafts of political expedience, some of which were fired again this week by Finance Minister Grant Robertson: [Robertson] said dental care had to sit alongside many other priorities in the health sector...
More>>



 
 


Government: Takes Action To Reduce Gambling Harm From Pokies
The Government is announcing today changes to strengthen the requirements in venues which have pokie (gambling) machines to reduce the harm they cause people... More>>



National: Launches Plan To Combat Youth Offending
National will crack down on serious repeat youth offenders like ram-raiders to turn their lives around and to protect the public, National Party Leader Christopher Luxon says... More>>

National: Inflation Expectations Spiral To Record High

New Zealanders are expecting inflation will get worse, not better, new data released yesterday shows, National’s Finance spokesperson Nicola Willis says... More>>


Government: Over 16,000 More New Homes To Be Unlocked With Infrastructure Bonanza

Critical infrastructure projects will get Government support to unlock thousands more homes in communities around the country, Housing Minister Megan Woods announced in Hamilton today... More>>

National: New Bill To Extend Gift Card Expiry Dates
Expiry dates on gift cards will be extended to three years under a Member’s Bill pulled from the ballot today, National MP Melissa Lee says... More>>


Electoral Commission: By-election Candidates And Voting Places

The Electoral Commission has released the names of the candidates standing in the Hamilton West by-election, along with a list of voting places for when voting starts. 12 candidates are seeking election... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 