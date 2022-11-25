Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Political Parties Call For Action On Iran

Friday, 25 November 2022, 1:57 pm
Press Release: Green Party

Parties from across Parliament have come together to call on the Government to take decisive action to hold those responsible for violence and human rights violations in Iran to account.

“We in Aotearoa can support and help protect the brave Iranian activists who are fighting to bring meaningful change in their country, by designating the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (the “IRGC”) as a terror organisation,” says the Green Party’s human rights and foreign affairs spokesperson Golriz Ghahraman.

“Given the central role the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps plays in suppressing protests, orchestrating international terror and supplying drones to the Russian army, it is time that the New Zealand Government acts decisively to call this group terrorists.

“The United States, Canada, and United Kingdom have already designated the IRGC as a terrorist group. They recognise the value of designating this group as a terrorist organisation, and the role it plays in keeping their nations and our global community safe. Valid concern remains that New Zealand is now an outlier and may become a sanctuary for IRGC funds or activity.

“We call on the Government of Aotearoa New Zealand to take action with our friends and allies in the international community,” says Golriz Ghahraman.

A copy of the letter is available here.

