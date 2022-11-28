NZCCSS Welcomes Pay Boost For Aged Residential Care Nurses And Workers

NZCCSS congratulates the Government and Health Minister Andrew Little on boosting the wages of nurses and healthcare assistants at aged residential care facilities, hospices, and Māori and pacific healthcare organisations that have contracts with Te Whatu Ora-Health New Zealand.

This morning the Government announced a $200million payment to help close the pay gap between nurses and healthcare staff employed directly by DHBs and those in community and faith-based healthcare providers.

NZCCSS Kaiwhakahaere Nikki Hurst says that it’s great news for NZCCSS member organisations providing aged residential care. “The sector has been on life support for some time with bed numbers drastically cut and facilities closing. This boost will breathe some life into the ailing patient that is not-for-profit aged residential care. It will enable our members to better bridge the gap and stem the flow of nursing and healthcare staff from aged residential care into DHBs.”

NZCCSS has long been one of the many voices urging government action on this pay disparity. “It’s encouraging to see the Government listening and acting.”

© Scoop Media

