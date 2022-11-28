Have Your Say On Changes To The Health And Safety At Work Act

The Chair of the Education and Workforce Committee is calling for public submissions on the Health and Safety at Work (Health and Safety Representatives and Committees) Amendment Bill.

Currently, a business does not have to initiate elections for health and safety representatives if it has less than 20 workers and is in a low-risk sector or industry. The bill would remove these thresholds so all businesses are required to hold elections if requested by workers.

Make a submission on the bill by 11.59pm on Friday, 10 February 2023.

