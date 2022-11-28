Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

ProCare Disappointed GP Nurses Left Out Of Pay Parity Announcement

Monday, 28 November 2022, 3:18 pm
Press Release: ProCare Health

New Zealand’s largest representative of general practice teams is disappointed that primary care nurses have been left out of today’s pay parity announcement.

This announcement is particularly disappointing as this is something that we have been talking about to officials for a number of months.

Bindi Norwell, Group Chief Executive Officer at ProCare says: “While today’s announcement will be good news for some 20,000 nurses in aged-care facilities, hospices and Māori or Pacific health-care organisations, it will be bittersweet for thousands of nurses in primary care who have been left out in the cold as part of today’s announcement.

“For months now we have been calling for greater funding in primary care, specifically with a view to close the gap on pay parity for our incredible nursing workforce and their Te Whatu Ora colleagues, but also to help alleviate the very real increase in total workforce cost pressures that our practices are facing,” she continues.

“We were disappointed to hear that the view from Wellington continues to be that current funding levels are sufficient to sustain primary care. This is not the case, and it’s asking practices to wear these costs at a time when they’re under significant pressure,” concludes Norwell.

Matt Prestwood, General Manager for People and Culture at ProCare says: “With chronic international and domestic shortages of doctors, nurses and other skilled clinical and non-clinical staff alike, our data shows that this unprecedented demand has inevitably placed significant workforce costs on general practices – particularly as wider costs climb sharply due to inflationary pressure.

“When nurses in hospitals are paid more than primary care nurses, despite having the same qualifications, training and responsibilities as their Te Whatu Ora counterparts, it is little wonder primary care is struggling to recruit and retain nurses,” he continues.

“We will continue to advocate on behalf of our practices to challenge the view that funding is adequate, using our comprehensive data to show an accurate and compelling picture of what running sustainable primary care looks like, and the massive downstream benefits and cost savings of adequate funding to our crucial frontline,” he concludes.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from ProCare Health on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Entrenchment, And Being ‘Soft On Crime’


Good grief. Is it really a grave misuse of power to entrench safeguards against the irreversible sale of key public assets? Hardly. If this country has learned anything over the past 40 years, it should be that New Zealand has suffered lasting economic and social damage from the previous sales of its key public assets. Why on earth would we want to risk doing it again? Why should we allow an ideologically-driven party with a simple majority in Parliament to sell off to a wealthy elite even more of the vital assets that previous generations bequeathed to us all?..
More>>



 
 

nib: Confronting Survey Results Show ‘Parents Have Never Done It So Hard’
Leading health insurer, nib New Zealand (nib), has released initial findings from its fourth annual State of the Nation Parenting Survey, revealing the impact of the rising cost of living on Kiwi parents... More>>



National: Prime Minister Urged To Take Action For Iran
National calls for the Prime Minister to designate the Iranian Revolution Guard Corps as a terrorism organisation, National’s Foreign Affairs spokesperson Gerry Brownlee says... More>>


Government: Finnish PM To Visit New Zealand

Finland’s Prime Minister Sanna Marin, accompanied by Minister for Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade Ville Skinnari and a business delegation will visit New Zealand next week, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today. The two leaders will meet in Auckland... More>>



Electoral Commission: Voting Starts In The Hamilton West By-election
Voting gets underway on Monday in the Hamilton West by-election to choose a local member of Parliament. ‘If you’re enrolled in the Hamilton West electorate, you can vote at an advance voting place... More>>


la Ara Aotearoa Transporting New Zealand: Government Must Extend Fuel Rebate In A Recession
Most Kiwis don’t realise it, but come 31st January, the cost to fill their car will go up $10 to $15 overnight, the price of catching a bus or a train will double, and their road user charges will increase 36% - at a time when inflation is projected to rise again... More>>



Government: NZ Well Placed To Meet Challenges Of Global Slowdown

Government action has ensured New Zealand is well positioned to face the challenges of a slowing global economy following forecasts the country will experience a shallow recession next year... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 