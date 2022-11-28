Have Your Say On The Legal Services Amendment Bill

Under section 18A of the Legal Services Act 2011, individuals seeking to access legal aid must pay a user charge to their legal aid provider. The legal aid provider may refuse to provide legal services until this user charge is paid, and take debt recovery action to recover the charge if payment is not received for previously provided legal services. Interest can also be charged on unpaid legal aid expenses.

The Legal Services Amendment Bill proposes to remove the user charge from legal aid by repealing the provisions in the Legal Services Act relating to the payment of the user charge and the payment of interest on an unpaid legal aid debt.

Tell the Justice Committee what you think

Make a submission on the bill by 11.59pm on Friday 3 February 2023.

For more details about the bill:

· Read the full content of the bill

· Get more details about the bill

· What’s been said in Parliament about the bill?

· Follow the committee’s Facebook page for updates

