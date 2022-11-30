Te Rangiwaituhi Ceremony Signals New Relationship With Ngāti Maniapoto And The Crown

Te Rangiwaituhi is the Maniapoto Settlement Ceremony that will be held this Sunday (4th December). It’s an opportunity for all whānau to come together for this historical occasion, with a formal apology from the Prime Minister being presented, setting our future relationship with the Crown.

With the Maniapoto Māori Trust Board now being laid to rest, and all assets transferred to the Post Settlement Governance Entity, Te Nehenehenui have been planning this significant occassion for many months.

Te Nehenehenui Chair, Bella Takiari-Brame, is looking forward to hosting the Prime Minister and Crown officials at home within the rohe.

“Due to Covid restrictions late last year, we have been unable to hold a formal ceremony back home. We now have the opportunity to come together to complete this part of our journey. This is a significant moment in time for us, and an achievement that has been decades in the making”.

“This signals a new way forward, an opportunity for us, to take a step closer in achieving the aspirations of not only our tūpuna, but our whānau who will join us this weekend, either physically at Te Kūiti Pā or online.”

It is expected there will be over 1000 Maniapoto whānau in attendance. Members of Parliamant attending alongside the Prime Minister include Rt Hon Adrian Rurawhe, Treaty Settlement Minister, Hon. Andrew Little, Hon. Nanaia Mahuta, Hon. Willie Jackson and Hon. Meka Whaitiri to name a few.

