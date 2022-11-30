Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Te Rangiwaituhi Ceremony Signals New Relationship With Ngāti Maniapoto And The Crown

Wednesday, 30 November 2022, 2:43 pm
Press Release: Te Nehenehenui

Te Rangiwaituhi is the Maniapoto Settlement Ceremony that will be held this Sunday (4th December). It’s an opportunity for all whānau to come together for this historical occasion, with a formal apology from the Prime Minister being presented, setting our future relationship with the Crown.

With the Maniapoto Māori Trust Board now being laid to rest, and all assets transferred to the Post Settlement Governance Entity, Te Nehenehenui have been planning this significant occassion for many months.

Te Nehenehenui Chair, Bella Takiari-Brame, is looking forward to hosting the Prime Minister and Crown officials at home within the rohe.

“Due to Covid restrictions late last year, we have been unable to hold a formal ceremony back home. We now have the opportunity to come together to complete this part of our journey. This is a significant moment in time for us, and an achievement that has been decades in the making”.

“This signals a new way forward, an opportunity for us, to take a step closer in achieving the aspirations of not only our tūpuna, but our whānau who will join us this weekend, either physically at Te Kūiti Pā or online.”

It is expected there will be over 1000 Maniapoto whānau in attendance. Members of Parliamant attending alongside the Prime Minister include Rt Hon Adrian Rurawhe, Treaty Settlement Minister, Hon. Andrew Little, Hon. Nanaia Mahuta, Hon. Willie Jackson and Hon. Meka Whaitiri to name a few.

 

Additional Notes:

  • To view the programme for Te Rangiwaituhi, please head to the following link:

https://tenehenehenui.iwi.nz/te-rangiwaituhi/

  • Media Passes are required should you wish to attend this event. Please email Te Nehenehenui Communications Co-ordinator, Ariāhuia Te Ruki at comms@tnn.co.nz to be added to the media attendance register. You will be provided with your media pass once covid testing has been completed.
  • For further enquiries please email us at comms@tnn.co.nz or head to our website: https://tenehenehenui.iwi.nz/te-rangiwaituhi/

© Scoop Media

JOIN OUR FREE WEEKLY NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

* indicates required

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Te Nehenehenui on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The Gaslighting About Inflation


Reportedly, we’re going to need to have a recession next year in order to curb our wild spending habits and bring inflation under control. According to some economists, we’ve all been spending our hefty wage rises so freely that up to 50,000 of us may have to lose our jobs next year to get the economy back in proper working order. Who knew?..
More>>



 
 


Government: Sets Out Next Steps For On-farm Sequestration Strategy
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, Agriculture Minister Damien O’Connor and Climate Change Minister James Shaw have confirmed the next steps in the Government’s partnership with the primary sector to develop a strategy for on-farm carbon sequestration... More>>


Greens: NZ Needs Strong Protection Against Water Privatisation
“The only way to guarantee a water secure future for our kids is to keep infrastructure and services in public ownership – and to protect this principle in law... More>>

nib: Confronting Survey Results Show ‘Parents Have Never Done It So Hard’
Leading health insurer, nib New Zealand (nib), has released initial findings from its fourth annual State of the Nation Parenting Survey, revealing the impact of the rising cost of living on Kiwi parents... More>>



Government: Prime Minister Concludes Bilateral Talks With Finnish PM
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin have concluded their first in person bilateral meeting in Auckland this morning... More>>



ACT: An Environmental Protection Act That Works

“Almost everyone is frustrated with the Resource Management Act, including environmentalists who believe it has failed its environmental goals. ACT’s proposed Resource Management reforms... More>>

Electoral Commission: Voting Starts In The Hamilton West By-election
Voting gets underway on Monday in the Hamilton West by-election to choose a local member of Parliament. ‘If you’re enrolled in the Hamilton West electorate, you can vote at an advance voting place... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 