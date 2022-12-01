Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Extend $1,000 Dental Grants To Those Earning Less Than Living Wage

Thursday, 1 December 2022, 1:15 pm
Press Release: Association of Salaried Medical Specialists

The increased special dental grants which take effect today should also be made available to all earning below New Zealand’s Living Wage, Association of Salaried Medical Specialists’ Executive Director Sarah Dalton says.

Today, the Ministry of Social Development increased the special dental grant from $300 to $1,000 per year. It is the first increase to the grant in 25 years.

However, the grant is only available to those earning the minimum wage ($848 per week before tax). EFTPOS data shows that the average visit to a dentist costs more than $353, so barriers to access will continue.

"Our report shows 40 per cent of New Zealanders delay, or avoid, going to the dentist due to cost," Dalton said.

"If you earn one cent more than the minimum wage you may not qualify for assistance. It would be great to see the government lift eligibility for these special grants to include anyone earning less than the Living Wage."

Data collected by ASMS via the Official Information Act shows the amount requested from MSD in special dental grants almost doubled between 2015 and 2020 - from $12 million to $23 million a year.

Dental Treatment Advance Grants, which are essentially loans from MSD, more than doubled from $11 million to $25 million a year.

Adults aged between 18-35 receive the greatest assistance through MSD grants, representing 35 per cent of all dental grants per year.

"The government has taken a positive step by increasing the grant; but more should be done."

Research released in ASMS’ Tooth be told report and supplementary documents makes the case for universal dental care.

"Ideally, the Government would extend basic dental care to adults. This would make a world of difference to everyone’s health," Dalton said.

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.


Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Association of Salaried Medical Specialists on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The Gaslighting About Inflation


Reportedly, we’re going to need to have a recession next year in order to curb our wild spending habits and bring inflation under control. According to some economists, we’ve all been spending our hefty wage rises so freely that up to 50,000 of us may have to lose our jobs next year to get the economy back in proper working order. Who knew?..
More>>



 
 



Nicky Harger: NZSIS Apologises To Nicky Hager For Unlawfully Obtaining Private Phone Records
“This is an important result for journalism”, said Felix Geiringer, one of the barristers representing Mr Hager. “Our intelligence services are given substantial powers... More>>



Government: Sets Out Next Steps For On-farm Sequestration Strategy
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, Agriculture Minister Damien O’Connor and Climate Change Minister James Shaw have confirmed the next steps in the Government’s partnership with the primary sector to develop a strategy for on-farm carbon sequestration... More>>


Greens: NZ Needs Strong Protection Against Water Privatisation
“The only way to guarantee a water secure future for our kids is to keep infrastructure and services in public ownership – and to protect this principle in law... More>>

Treasury: Financial Statements Of The Government Of New Zealand For The 4 Months Ended 31 October 2022
These financial statements reflect the financial position (service potential and financial capacity) as at
31 October 2022, and the financial results of operations and cash flows for the period ended on that date... More>>


Government: Prime Minister Concludes Bilateral Talks With Finnish PM
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin have concluded their first in person bilateral meeting in Auckland this morning... More>>



ACT: An Environmental Protection Act That Works

“Almost everyone is frustrated with the Resource Management Act, including environmentalists who believe it has failed its environmental goals. ACT’s proposed Resource Management reforms... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 