PETA Comment In Response To PM Announcement

The New Zealand government’s kowtowing to famers on climate tax by proposing to allow “sequestering” technology and pledging $4 million towards research into “low-methane sheep” is a step backwards when it comes to future-proofing the food system and protecting animals.

Talk of “carbon-neutral” meat is mere greenwashing based on hypothesising and modelling, not on scientific evidence.

The proposed measures also do nothing for the millions of animals who will continue to suffer in New Zealand’s meat, dairy, and wool industries.

Each of these animals is a sentient individual whose flesh, fluids, and fleece are completely non-essential to humans. Trying to find new ways to continue using animals instead of simply transitioning to a kinder and greener vegan future is absolutely absurd.

