Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Mental Health And Addiction Workers Not Prioritised In Pay Parity Announcement

Friday, 2 December 2022, 11:05 am
Press Release: Atamira Platform

Mental health and addiction community sector peak body organisation,
Atamira Platform, are disappointed that mental health and addiction
workers are excluded from the first round of priority funding for pay
parity in the funded health sector, as announced by the government
earlier this week.

Memo Musa, Chief Executive of Platform, says “While we welcome the
funding announcement, we are disappointed that nurses in our sector
have not been prioritised in the first round of funding.”

Musa also wants to see that “providers already paying higher wage rates
for nurses and community health workers, including lived experience and
peer support workers, are not penalised.”

The mental health and addiction workforce make a significant difference
to the wellbeing of hundreds of thousands of New Zealanders, and their
whānau, every day. This includes supporting the increase in mental health
challenges experienced by people across Aotearoa, post-Covid 19. Many

of the services are also offered within people’s home environments,
saving costs and pressure on public facilities.

Platform Chair and Pathways Chief Executive Officer, Sally Pitts-Brown,
says that this decision could have a significant impact on recruitment and
the ability to maintain critical mental health and addiction services across
Aotearoa.

“It’s a big ask for our workforce to wait another year. We need to value
the work people do, not where they work.”

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.


Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Atamira Platform on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Why The SIS Need Operational Ground Rules


This is bad, right? Apparently the SIS used its powers illegally when it raided journalist Nicky Hager’s cell phone and extracted information that still failed to identify one of the key sources for Hager’s 2011 book Other People’s Wars. In that book, Hager had revealed hitherto unknown aspects of New Zealand’s involvement in the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq. Earlier this week, Hager was issued an apology, and awarded $66,000 in compensation. About $24,000 of that sum will go towards the legal costs he incurred in the course of bringing the SIS to justice...
More>>



 
 



Nicky Harger: NZSIS Apologises To Nicky Hager For Unlawfully Obtaining Private Phone Records
“This is an important result for journalism”, said Felix Geiringer, one of the barristers representing Mr Hager. “Our intelligence services are given substantial powers... More>>



Government: Sets Out Next Steps For On-farm Sequestration Strategy
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, Agriculture Minister Damien O’Connor and Climate Change Minister James Shaw have confirmed the next steps in the Government’s partnership with the primary sector to develop a strategy for on-farm carbon sequestration... More>>


Greens: NZ Needs Strong Protection Against Water Privatisation
“The only way to guarantee a water secure future for our kids is to keep infrastructure and services in public ownership – and to protect this principle in law... More>>

Treasury: Financial Statements Of The Government Of New Zealand For The 4 Months Ended 31 October 2022
These financial statements reflect the financial position (service potential and financial capacity) as at
31 October 2022, and the financial results of operations and cash flows for the period ended on that date... More>>


Government: Prime Minister Concludes Bilateral Talks With Finnish PM
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin have concluded their first in person bilateral meeting in Auckland this morning... More>>



ACT: An Environmental Protection Act That Works

“Almost everyone is frustrated with the Resource Management Act, including environmentalists who believe it has failed its environmental goals. ACT’s proposed Resource Management reforms... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 