Mental Health And Addiction Workers Not Prioritised In Pay Parity Announcement

Mental health and addiction community sector peak body organisation,

Atamira Platform, are disappointed that mental health and addiction

workers are excluded from the first round of priority funding for pay

parity in the funded health sector, as announced by the government

earlier this week.

Memo Musa, Chief Executive of Platform, says “While we welcome the

funding announcement, we are disappointed that nurses in our sector

have not been prioritised in the first round of funding.”

Musa also wants to see that “providers already paying higher wage rates

for nurses and community health workers, including lived experience and

peer support workers, are not penalised.”

The mental health and addiction workforce make a significant difference

to the wellbeing of hundreds of thousands of New Zealanders, and their

whānau, every day. This includes supporting the increase in mental health

challenges experienced by people across Aotearoa, post-Covid 19. Many

of the services are also offered within people’s home environments,

saving costs and pressure on public facilities.

Platform Chair and Pathways Chief Executive Officer, Sally Pitts-Brown,

says that this decision could have a significant impact on recruitment and

the ability to maintain critical mental health and addiction services across

Aotearoa.

“It’s a big ask for our workforce to wait another year. We need to value

the work people do, not where they work.”

© Scoop Media

