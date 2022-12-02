Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

September 2022 Quarter Gross Domestic Product And COVID-19 – Methods

Friday, 2 December 2022, 11:39 am
Press Release: Statistics New Zealand

September 2022 quarter gross domestic product and COVID-19 provides technical users with information about our approach to measuring the impact of COVID-19 in the forthcoming release of Gross domestic product: September 2022 quarter (scheduled for 15 December 2022).

Introduction

This paper provides information about how we are responding to ongoing measurement challenges faced due to the nature of the economic shock caused by COVID-19. This paper follows similar updates about our methodology during COVID-19 that have been published in advance of the release of gross domestic product each quarter.

Information is presented in the following sections:

Visit our website to read this methods release:

September 2022 quarter gross domestic product and COVID-19

