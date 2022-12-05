Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

FSANZ Plan To Deregulate Gene Editing Threatens Consumer Choice And Food Safety (GE Free NZ Press Release)

Monday, 5 December 2022, 9:24 am
Opinion: GE Free NZ

The Minister for Food Safety, Meka Whaitiri has been called on to look into the reasons for excluding New Zealand submissions regarding Foods Standards Australia/ NZ (FSANZ) proposal (P1055).

Food Standards Australia New Zealand received 1734 submissions to consider new definitions for Gene Edited foods. Despite submissions warning against the inadequate science to support its decision, FSANZ concluded that certain categories of Gene Edited food should be excluded from pre-market approval, labelling and regulation. This compromises a consumer's right to choose, and puts at risk the future integrity of the food system if no safety check or traceability is required. [1]

FSANZ assessment appears to have cherry-picked the evidence and deliberately excluded certain New Zealand submissions, including GE Free NZ’s. [2]

“FSANZ has moved away from its duty of care for consumers and is bowing to the GE industry. They have sidelined submissions and the available science shows we remove oversight of Gene Edited products at our peril," said Claire Bleakley, GE-Free NZ President.

Consumers worldwide want foods to be safe and traced 'from field to fork'. The integrity of New Zealand food exports will be destroyed if compliance to non-GMO standards is not met. The ability to trace GE seeds and animals becomes impossible through FSANZ's deregulation plan.

"Consumers have a right to know what processes have gone into producing the food we buy. The FSANZ plan denies people that right and will erode overseas consumer trust and confidence in New Zealand products that has taken years to establish," said consumer advocate Jon Carapiet, spokesman for GE-Free NZ.

There are many studies showing that even the smallest GE tweaks to the DNA of an organism can have devastating off-targets effects. There have been no human studies on the effects of eating Gene Edited foods. [3] Nor are there any diagnostic tests to detect harm that could inform health professionals dealing with patients.

There are confirmed results from the global rollout experiment, over the past three years that GE RNA molecules can pose great health dangers to a sectors of the community that lead to chronic health problems and deaths. [4]

Kings College, London, molecular geneticist Dr Michael Antoniou has expressed grave concerns saying “If the kind of detrimental effects seen in animals fed GMO food were observed in a clinical setting, the use of the product would have been halted and further research initiated to determine the cause.”

The omitting of GE Free NZ’s thoughtful detailed submission made on behalf of New Zealand members and concerned public is a dereliction of duty and a deliberate sidelining of New Zealand views on this important issue for consumers and food producers.

“In its decision FSANZ has failed in its responsibility to protect consumers from health risks from untested novel GE foods,” said Claire Bleakley, “The Minister must urgently act to question FSANZ the failure to consider submissions which call for regulation, labelling and traceability.”

References
[1] P1055 - https://www.foodstandards.gov.au/code/proposals/Pages/p1055-definitions-for-gene-technology-and-new-breeding-techniques.aspx
[2] GE Free NZ submission to FSANZ P1055 - https://www.gefree.org.nz/submissions-and-court-actions/reports-and-submissions/
[3] https://www.gefree.org.nz/assets/Uploads/New-GE-unintended-effects-2-1.pdf 
[4] https://www.oraclefilms.com/safeandeffective

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.


Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from GE Free NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Why The SIS Need Operational Ground Rules


This is bad, right? Apparently the SIS used its powers illegally when it raided journalist Nicky Hager’s cell phone and extracted information that still failed to identify one of the key sources for Hager’s 2011 book Other People’s Wars. In that book, Hager had revealed hitherto unknown aspects of New Zealand’s involvement in the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq. Earlier this week, Hager was issued an apology, and awarded $66,000 in compensation. About $24,000 of that sum will go towards the legal costs he incurred in the course of bringing the SIS to justice...
More>>



 
 


Government: To Address Child Abuse System Failings
The Government is adopting the majority of recommendations from an independent review into the actions of government agencies leading up to the death of 5-year-old Malachi Subecz, Minister for Children Kelvin Davis announced today... More>>



Nicky Harger: NZSIS Apologises To Nicky Hager For Unlawfully Obtaining Private Phone Records
“This is an important result for journalism”, said Felix Geiringer, one of the barristers representing Mr Hager. “Our intelligence services are given substantial powers... More>>



Government: Sets Out Next Steps For On-farm Sequestration Strategy
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, Agriculture Minister Damien O’Connor and Climate Change Minister James Shaw have confirmed the next steps in the Government’s partnership with the primary sector to develop a strategy for on-farm carbon sequestration... More>>




Government: More Rural Broadband For Regional Communities

Around 30,000 rural homes and communities will soon have access to faster, improved connectivity with an expansion of the Rural Capacity Upgrade programme... More>>


Treasury: Financial Statements Of The Government Of New Zealand For The 4 Months Ended 31 October 2022
These financial statements reflect the financial position (service potential and financial capacity) as at
31 October 2022, and the financial results of operations and cash flows for the period ended on that date... More>>


Government: Prime Minister Concludes Bilateral Talks With Finnish PM
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin have concluded their first in person bilateral meeting in Auckland this morning... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 