Beach Energy Hearing Starts 6 December

A two-day hearing to consider evidence and submissions about an application from Beach Energy Resources NZ (Kupe) Limited begins on Tuesday 6 December 2022 in New Plymouth.

Beach Energy has applied to drill up to two development wells in the Kupe field in the Taranaki Basin.

An independent board of inquiry will hear submissions online and in person. The livestream link is below.

Journalists wanting to attend the hearing in person should contact media@epa.govt.nz

Where: Devon Hotel, 390 Devon Street East, New Plymouth

Starts: 9.30am 6 December

More information and livestream: Beach Energy marine consent and marine discharge consent applications | EPA

