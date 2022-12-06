Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

"It’s Got To Stop": Greyhound Euthanised After Suffering Broken Back

Tuesday, 6 December 2022, 9:28 am
Press Release: SAFE For Animals

Animal rights organisation SAFE is renewing calls for the Government to ban greyhound racing after yet another greyhound has lost their life due to horrific injuries sustained on the track.

The greyhound, How’s the Luck, suffered a broken back and dislocated neck after a fall at the Christchurch tracks on Friday. Following the fall, she was transported to a veterinary clinic where she was euthanised.

SAFE Campaigns Manager Anna de Roo said it is another example of the racing industry’s continued failure to protect dogs.

"The race reports are extraordinarily painful reading for anyone who cares about dogs. We urge the Racing Minister to ban greyhound racing and ensure How’s the Luck is the last greyhound to be broken by the racing industry."

The distressing incident comes shortly after the release of a damning Petitions Select Committee report of the industry which highlighted "serious concerns" with everything from greyhound methamphetamine exposure to a disturbing upwards trend in serious injuries.

The report, which was presented to the House of Representatives earlier this month, questioned whether the greyhound racing industry retained the social licence required to continue to operate.

"It’s like a grisly Groundhog Day. Less than a month ago the horror weekend on Auckland’s tracks occurred. This Friday and Sunday there were 13 injuries inflicted on greyhounds over just two days, including two broken bones and one subsequent death," said de Roo.

"It’s got to stop."

The Racing Minister, Kieran McAnulty, will be considering the fate of the industry after receiving the Racing Integrity Board’s report on greyhound racing this month.

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Are you a Professional User of Scoop?

Scoop has an Ethical Paywall model - with Scoop Pro - where organisations pay a reasonable fee for using Scoop for professional use, this keeps Scoop accessible for personal users for free. All staff in our 300+ Scoop Pro organisations enjoy easy access to Scoop and additional benefits including Pro news tools.
Add your email address below to find out how to save up to 50% for a limited time (t's & c's apply).

Find more from SAFE For Animals on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Why The SIS Need Operational Ground Rules


This is bad, right? Apparently the SIS used its powers illegally when it raided journalist Nicky Hager’s cell phone and extracted information that still failed to identify one of the key sources for Hager’s 2011 book Other People’s Wars. In that book, Hager had revealed hitherto unknown aspects of New Zealand’s involvement in the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq. Earlier this week, Hager was issued an apology, and awarded $66,000 in compensation. About $24,000 of that sum will go towards the legal costs he incurred in the course of bringing the SIS to justice...
More>>



 
 


Government: To Remove Entrenchment From Three Waters Legislation
The Government will fix the Water Services Entities Bill this week by removing the entrenchment clause that was voted on during committee stages, Leader of the House Chris Hipkins announced today... More>>


Government: To Address Child Abuse System Failings
The Government is adopting the majority of recommendations from an independent review into the actions of government agencies leading up to the death of 5-year-old Malachi Subecz, Minister for Children Kelvin Davis announced today... More>>



Nicky Harger: NZSIS Apologises To Nicky Hager For Unlawfully Obtaining Private Phone Records
“This is an important result for journalism”, said Felix Geiringer, one of the barristers representing Mr Hager. “Our intelligence services are given substantial powers... More>>



Winston Peters: Cry Havoc And Let Loose The Dogs Of Separatism
There have been great labour governments in the past and Labour governments that have simply been hijacked and failed. And Labour has been hijacked since the 2020 election... More>>



Government: More Rural Broadband For Regional Communities

Around 30,000 rural homes and communities will soon have access to faster, improved connectivity with an expansion of the Rural Capacity Upgrade programme... More>>


Treasury: Financial Statements Of The Government Of New Zealand For The 4 Months Ended 31 October 2022
These financial statements reflect the financial position (service potential and financial capacity) as at
31 October 2022, and the financial results of operations and cash flows for the period ended on that date... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 