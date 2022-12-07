Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Imminent Negotiations For US-driven IPEF Look To Mirror The TPPA

Wednesday, 7 December 2022, 1:32 pm
Opinion: Professor Jane Kelsey

The first negotiating round of the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF) will be held in Brisbane from 10th to 15th December.

“This is the most significant US-driven trade agreement since the deeply controversial and ill-fated Trans-Pacific Partnership Agreement (TPPA)”, says Professor Emeritus Jane Kelsey from the University of Auckland, who was a leading critic of the TPPA.

“IPEF looks eerily similar: it is a US-initiated, US-designed, US-driven venture designed to advance the US corporate interests and its presence in the Asia Pacific to neutralise the growing influence of China.”

Professor Kelsey explains that the US is in total control:

  • it set the agenda.
  • Its trade and commerce ministries decided the four “pillars”: trade, supply chains, clean economy, tax and corruption.
  • The US signs off arrangements for meetings.
  • US officials will chair the main negotiating committees.
  • The schedule is tailored to the US hosting of APEC in 2023 and its domestic political timetable.
  • Ultimately, the US will exercise veto power over anything it doesn’t like.

The American Association of the Indo-Pacific – a US corporate lobby created for IPEF and led by Paypal, Johnson & Johnson and private equity investor KKR - has urged the US to base its texts on the most pro-corporate rules in the TPPA and the US Mexico Canada deal.

Given the US’s timelines, Jane Kelsey suspects that is just what will happen.

“But how will we know? These negotiations are more secretive than the TPPA. Our government has agreed with the US not to release any negotiating documents until five years after the agreement enters into force – the TPPA secrecy was ‘only’ four years!”

Professor Kelsey gives some kudos to the Australian government for allowing “stakeholders”, including herself, to make presentations to chief negotiators during the Brisbane round, but notes that progressive and critical voices have little chance of counter-balancing the corporate lobbyists who are already shaping IPEF.

“If the US – and our government - are serious about a new style of trade agenda that is good for labour, women, indigenous peoples, small businesses, and climate action, let us see what is proposed and have genuine influence over its content.”

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Are you a Professional User of Scoop?

Scoop has an Ethical Paywall model - with Scoop Pro - where organisations pay a reasonable fee for using Scoop for professional use, this keeps Scoop accessible for personal users for free.
Save up to 50% for a limited time (t's & c's apply) add your email address below to find out more.

Find more from Professor Jane Kelsey on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Ukraine’s Prospects


So the government has (a) backed down over the entrenchment of water management, thus enabling a future centre right government to privatise a key essential of life via a simple majority, as readily as any elected government can change the tax rate, or the rules for the licensing of pets Thanks to our trade treaties, the asset would also have to be offered to offshore buyers, so the final purchaser in any serious water privatisation would almost certainly be one of those big foreign water multinationals with a large cheque book...
More>>



 
 


Save The Children: Much Work Still Needed To Lift Kiwi Families Out Of Poverty Bearing Brunt Of Rising Cost Of Living
Today's launch of the Child Poverty Monitor 2022 reaffirms that much work is still needed to lift children out of poverty in Aotearoa New Zealand, with Save the Children fearing the current cost of living crisis and rising inflation will add pressure to already vulnerable families... More>>

Government: To Remove Entrenchment From Three Waters Legislation
The Government will fix the Water Services Entities Bill this week by removing the entrenchment clause that was voted on during committee stages, Leader of the House Chris Hipkins announced today... More>>


Government: To Address Child Abuse System Failings
The Government is adopting the majority of recommendations from an independent review into the actions of government agencies leading up to the death of 5-year-old Malachi Subecz, Minister for Children Kelvin Davis announced today... More>>



Winston Peters: Cry Havoc And Let Loose The Dogs Of Separatism
There have been great labour governments in the past and Labour governments that have simply been hijacked and failed. And Labour has been hijacked since the 2020 election... More>>



Government: More Rural Broadband For Regional Communities

Around 30,000 rural homes and communities will soon have access to faster, improved connectivity with an expansion of the Rural Capacity Upgrade programme... More>>


Treasury: Financial Statements Of The Government Of New Zealand For The 4 Months Ended 31 October 2022
These financial statements reflect the financial position (service potential and financial capacity) as at
31 October 2022, and the financial results of operations and cash flows for the period ended on that date... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 